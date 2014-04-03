FRANKFURT, April 3 The European Central Bank
will keep interest rates low for as long as needed and will
consider all available instruments if monetary policy needs to
be eased further, ECB President Mario Draghi said on Thursday.
Draghi told a news conference after the central bank kept
its interest rates unchanged that the euro zone's economic
recovery was progressing as expected.
"Looking ahead, we will monitor developments very closely
and will consider all instruments available to us. We are
resolute in our determination to maintain a high degree of
monetary accommodation and act swiftly if required," he said.
"Hence, we do not exclude further monetary policy easing and
we firmly reiterate that we continue to expect the ECB interest
rates to remain at present or lower levels for an extended
period of time."
(Reporting by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Catherine Evans)