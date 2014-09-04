FRANKFURT, Sept 4 The European Central Bank is
ready to use all unconventional measures if needed to ward off
the threat of euro zone inflation staying too low for too long,
ECB President Mario Draghi said on Thursday.
Euro zone inflation slowed to 0.3 percent in August, far
below the ECB's medium-term target of just under 2 percent.
"Today's (policy) decisions, together with the other
measures in place, have been taken with a view to underpinning
the firm anchoring of medium to long-term inflation
expectations," Draghi told his monthly news conference.
Speaking after the ECB unexpectedly cut interest rates and
announced asset-backed security and covered bond purchase
programmes, Draghi also said the Governing Council had discussed
quantitative easing, or asset purchases with new money.
"Should it become necessary to further address risks of too
prolonged a period of low inflation, the Governing Council is
unanimous in its commitment to using additional unconventional
instruments within its mandate."
