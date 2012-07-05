FRANKFURT, July 5 European Central Bank
President Mario Draghi said on Thursday the euro zone economy
was weak and facing risks, but that inflation was not posing a
problem.
"Inflation rate pressure...has been dampened. At the same
time, economic growth in the euro area continues to remain weak,
with heightened uncertainty weighing on confidence and
sentiment," he told a news conference.
He said the 17-nation bloc's economy was subject to downside
risks.
Earlier, the ECB cut its main interest rate to a record low
of 0.75 percent and its deposit rate to zero to help tackle the
crisis that has left the bloc's deteriorating economy on the
brink of recession.