FRANKFURT Dec 4 European Central Bank President
Mario Draghi said on Thursday the bank would reassess the impact
of its monetary policy stimulus early next year and take further
action if necessary.
He also told a news conference the level of technical
preparation for further measures -- widely believed to include
quantitative easing sovereign bond buying -- has been stepped
up.
"Early next year, the Governing Council will reassess the
monetary stimulus achieved, the expansion of the balance sheet
and the outlook for price stability, the outlook for price
developments," Draghi said.
"We will also evaluate the broader impact of recent oil
price developments on medium-term inflation trends in the euro
area. Should it become necessary to further address risks of too
prolonged a period of low inflation, the Governing Council
remains unanimous in its commitment to using additional
unconventional instruments within its mandate.
The bank has already cut borrowing costs to record lows,
given cheap loans to banks and started buying reparcelled debt
to kick-start lending and bolster growth.
(Reporting by John O'Donnell and Paul Carrel Editing by Jeremy
Gaunt)