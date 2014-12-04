FRANKFURT Dec 4 European Central Bank President
Mario Draghi said on Thursday the falling price of oil would
have mixed impact on the euro zone, boosting the economy by
removing costs but also dragging down already-weak inflation.
He expressed concern that the lower price might become
"embedded" in lower wages.
The estimate for the direct and indirect impact of falling
oil in inflation was 0.4 percent next year and 0.1 percent the
year after.
"Oil prices have an obvious direct impact on the price of
energy and on that ground, the effect is unambiguously
positive," Draghi told a news conference.
But he said there were less positive effects on inflation.
"It could alter the profile of inflation rates over the
coming months, especially the next few months," he said.
Euro zone inflation is well below the ECB's target and has
promoted expectations of quantitative easing -- or sovereign
bond buying -- early next year.
(Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)