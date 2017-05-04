BRIEF-Nestlé USA acquires minority interest in Freshly
* Nestlé USA - as part of agreement, Nestlé USA's food division president Jeff Hamilton joins Freshly's board of directors
FRANKFURT May 4 The European Central Bank said on Thursday it was ready to look into launching its own index of lending between banks after an industry-led revamp of the fraud-hit Euribor benchmark failed.
"The ECB and the Eurosystem stand ready to investigate the possible provision of an unsecured overnight benchmark based on data already available," an ECB spokesman said.
"Such a benchmark could serve as an alternative reference rate in some scenarios," he added. (Reporting By Francesco Canepa)
MUMBAI, June 19 Pune, a city in India's western state of Maharashtra, sold $31 million in 10-year bonds on Monday, as cities in Asia's third-largest economy look to tap investors for the first time in a decade to finance infrastructure projects.