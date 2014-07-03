BRIEF-Singapore Exchange issues query regarding trading activity on Singhaiyi Group Ltd
* Singapore Exchange issues query regarding trading activity on Singhaiyi Group Ltd Source text for Eikon:
FRANKFURT, July 3 European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said on Thursday that risks facing the euro zone economy meant interest rates will stay low for an extended period.
"The risks surrounding the economic outlook for the euro area remain on the downside," Draghi said at a news conference after the bank had left interest rates unchanged.
"In particular, geopolitical risks, as well as developments in emerging market economies and global financial markets may have the potential to affect economic conditions negatively, including through effects on energy prices and global demand for euro area products," he said.
He said this meant interest rates - currently at record lows of 0.15 percent - were not likely to move.
"The key ECB interest rates will remain at the present levels for an extended period of time in view of the current outlook for inflation.
"Moreover, the Governing Council is unanimous in its commitment to also using unconventional instruments within its mandate, should it become necessary to further address risks of too prolonged a period of low inflation." (Reporting by Eva Taylor Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SEOUL/SYDNEY, January 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned DBS Bank Ltd.'s (AA-/Stable/F1+) Series 3 EUR750m mortgage covered bonds a rating of 'AAA'; the Outlook is Stable. The fixed-rate bond is due January 2024, and has a 12-month extension period. This issuance brings the total outstanding covered bonds on issue out of DBS's covered bonds programme to the equivalent of SGD3.25bn. KEY RATING DRIVERS The programme's rating is bas
* Soros Fund Management Llc reports 5.31 percent passive stake in Sigma Designs Inc as of January 12 - SEC filing Source text: [http://bit.ly/2kljrWw] Further company coverage: