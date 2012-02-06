The Euro sculpture is pictured in front of the headquarters of the European Central Bank (ECB) in Frankfurt January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Lmar Niazman

FRANKFURT The ECB is likely to keep interest rates on hold on Thursday but may signal it is ready to cut rates in March and is likely to face pressing questions about its response to the debt crisis in the euro zone, particularly Greece.

The build-up to Thursday's European Central Bank meeting is playing out against a backdrop of political drama in Greece, where political leaders delayed a decision on Monday on whether to accept painful terms for a new EU/IMF bailout.

If no deal is struck by Thursday, ECB President Mario Draghi will be pressed on whether the bank is ready to forgo the profits on its Greek bond holdings and transfer them to Athens to help Greece meet its debt reduction target. If there is a deal, he will be grilled on the details and precedent it sets.

Financial markets will also be looking for a fresh steer from Draghi on how much take-up the ECB expects at its second auction of cheap three-year loans, or LTROs, at the end of this month.

The bank's move to funnel liquidity to banks late last year via LTROs has been hailed by global policymakers as buying time to solve the euro zone crisis. By giving banks access to funds with which to buy sovereign bonds, the move has eased pressure on the borrowing costs of struggling euro zone periphery states.

A Reuters poll on Monday forecast banks will take a further 400 billion euros in the loans at the February 29 auction, adding to the 489 billion they secured in December.

With the euro zone teetering on the brink of recession, the chances of a rate cut next month have been rising as recent data has pointed to easing inflation pressure.

The ECB cut its benchmark interest rate to a record low 1 percent last year to help the euro zone economy and a Reuters poll last week forecast it would cut rates to 0.75 percent in March.

The bank has never cut its benchmark rate below 1 percent and some members of the Governing Council are reluctant to take it below that floor. Fresh ECB staff inflation and growth forecasts in March could give the Council grounds to cut rates.

"The staff projections in March will be worse than the ones we had in December," said Berenberg Bank economist Christian Schulz. "We would say there is a 60 percent chance of a rate cut in March because their growth forecast for 2012 is too high."

In their last round of projections, released in December, the ECB's in-house economists saw euro zone economic growth of about 0.3 percent this year.

"The impression after the January meeting was that there is a strict conditionality: if things remain as they were projected at the December meeting, no rate cut. If they get worse, there will be a rate cut," said Schulz, a former ECB economist.

While economic data has indicated the 17-member euro zone is in recession, forward-looking indicators suggest it perked up in January, although that was mainly due to the strength of the bloc's biggest economy - Germany - while much of the rest of the bloc flagged.

Consumer price inflation in the euro zone remained at 2.7 percent last month, well above the ECB's target of just below 2 percent but the trend is downward.

Padhraic Garvey, head of rate strategy at ING, said the ECB could wait and see how the economy develops before moving again.

"The next cut does not have to be March. We think it will come some time in the first half of the year," he said, pointing to a drop in Euribor interbank lending rates as being at least as significant as a reduction in the official lending rate.

"The more important thing is that we have a downward tick in Euribor rates. Given what has happened to Euribor rates in the past month, we have had an effective rate cut."

Three-month Euribor bank-to-bank rates, traditionally the main gauge of unsecured interbank euro lending and a mix of interest rate expectations and banks' appetite for lending, have tumbled 26 basis points since the beginning of the year to an 11-month low.

INFLATION RISK

Interbank rates have fallen under the weight of the ECB's cheap three-year loans, which have essentially become the bank's main crisis-fighting tool now it has wound down its bond buying.

Draghi has said he expects "substantial demand" for this month's LTRO. Some bankers expect the auction will be bigger than the 400 billion euros forecast by the Reuters poll.

Berenberg's Schulz said that if the ECB released as much as 1 trillion euros in funds at the February 29 LTRO, the increased money supply would risk creating inflationary pressures in the future.

"The ECB would need to respond very harshly with interest rate hikes to get away from this," he added.

Garvey said that if the central bank wanted to temper expectations about the take-up of the second three-year operation, that would probably not be made publicly at Thursday's post-policy meeting news conference.

"If that happens, it will happen very quietly behind closed doors," he said.

On Greece, the ECB is coming under pressure from the country's creditors to transfer profits from its Greek debt holdings to Athens and share the pain of a Greek restructuring.

ECB sources say the bank paid 38 billion euros for its Greek bonds, 12 billion euros below their 50 billion euro face value.

That difference would roughly match what is needed to plug a recently opened up shortfall in Greece's debt deal, analysts say, although some EU officials now doubt even that would be enough with Greece ever deeper in the red.

One way of forgoing the profit would be to offload the bonds onto the euro zone bailout fund, the European Financial Stability Facility, at the purchase price, allowing it to distribute the profits to Greece.

"I don't think the ECB will try to hold onto the bonds at whatever cost," said Schulz. "I would be expect them to be happy to get rid of them."

