FRANKFURT, April 4 The European Central Bank kept interest rates on hold on Thursday, waiting to see if a recession-hit economy perks up and whether an aggressive policy move by the Bank of Japan helps the euro zone.

Following are comments by ECB President Mario Draghi at a post-meeting news conference.

QUESTIONS ON EURO BREAKUP

"These questions are formulated by people who vastly underestimate what the euro means for the Europeans, for the euro area. They vastly underestimate the amount of political capital that's invested in the euro. And they keep on asking questions like 'If the euro breaks down, if this country leaves the euro tomorrow?'"

"It's not like a sliding door. It's a very important thing, it's a project in the European Union. So you have a very hard time asking people like me 'What would happen if...?' No plan-B.

"I think the ECB has shown its determination to fight any redenomination risk. And OMT means ... (the) mandate is there to this precise purpose."

ON OMT/SUPPORT FOR EURO ECONOMY

"Our most powerful monetary policy instrument so far has been the OMT."

"(After the OMT was launched in September) the interest rates on countries like Spain and Italy went down from 7.39 (percent) to 4.87 today on the 10-year (Spanish) bond ... and in Germany actually interest rates on the 10-year Bund went up from 1.25 (percent) to 1.46 before the current uncertainty drove them down again.

"So the monetary policy impact of the OMT has been very powerful, not only on sovereign bonds but also on corporate bond spreads ... The stock prices were by up something like 20, 25, 30 percent on average, volatility went down, again, by 30 percent something."

"The other thing that points to a slight decrease in fragmentation is that dispersion in the rate of growth of deposits across countries is going down, it is actually half what it was before OMT ... so you see that all this is a lot of support for the euro economy."

LESSONS OF THE CRISIS

"You realise that the country has the wrong business model only when the crisis erupts. Countries ought to learn from the present experience and should follow this advice: namely, run the country and the banking system much more conservatively than you would do otherwise."

ANY CONCERNS ABOUT SPILLOVER FROM OTHER CENTRAL BANKS AFTER BOJ REFLATION PLAN?

"The exchange rate is important for growth and price stability ... We will always look at the complete picture." He referred questioner to the G20 statement on currencies signed by Japan.

INSURED DEPOSITORS

"You have a pecking order, and here the insured depositors should be the very last category to be touched. The (European) Commission draft directive foresees exactly this."

"... You want to make sure you have a situation not only that banks are properly supervised, also with a view that they will not outsize the economy where they reside, but also with a view that they have enough buffers."

WOULD IT BE BETTER FOR CYPRUS TO LEAVE THE EURO?

"What was wrong with Cyprus's economy doesn't stop being wrong if they are outside the euro. So the fiscal budget stabilisation, consolidation, the restructuring of the banking system would be needed anyway, whether you are in or out. To be out doesn't preserve the country from the need for action."

"Exit entails many big risks. My sense is that a country would find itself to pursue the needed reforms in a much more difficult environment outside."

BAIL-IN NOT DISORDERLY

"A bail-in by itself is not a problem. It is the lack of rules .... which can make a bail-in a disorderly event. ... it is the lack of buffers ... which may make a bail-in a disorderly event."

PHONE CALL WITH ITALY'S PRESIDENT

"There's nothing to say about what we discussed."

CYPRUS NOT A TEMPLATE

"Cyprus is no template. I am absolutely sure that the chairman of the eurogroup has been misunderstood."

EXCHANGE RATE

"Our exchange rate is not a policy target. Our exchange rate is important for growth and price stability."

"If anything the events on Cyprus have reinforced the Governing Council's determination to support the euro."

CYPRUS BAILOUT

What was the ECB position on the first Cyprus deal (i.e the one that hit all depositors)?:

"The ECB had presented a proposal where no levy on insured depositors was foreseen. And let me also tell you this was almost exactly the same as all of the other proposals by the (European) Commission, the IMF - the exactly the same picture."

"Then we started a prolonged negotiation with the Cyprus... with the parties present at the meeting, the outcome of which was what you saw - namely a levy on uninsured depositors.

"That was not smart, to say the least, and it was quickly corrected the day after in the Eurogroup conference."

ECONOMIC WEAKNESS SPREADING TO CORE EURO ZONE

"We see now that this (economic) weakness is extending to countries where fragmentation is not an issue."

STRUCTURAL REFORMS NEEDED

"Fiscal policy strategies need to be complemented by growth-enhancing structural reforms. Such reforms should be ambitious and broad-ranging, encompassing product markets, including network industries, labour markets and the modernisation of public administration."

WAS A RATE CUT DISCUSSED AT THURSDAY'S MEETING?

"The discussion was extensive. All in all the consensus was for the time being not to look at rates."

DOWNSIDE RISKS

"The downside risks include the possibility of even weaker than expected domestic demand, and slow or insufficient implementation of structural reforms in the euro area. These factors have the potential to dampen the improvement in confidence and thereby delay the recovery."

INFLATION

"Inflation rates have declined further as anticipated and price developments over the medium term should remain contained.

Monetary and loan dynamics remain subdued."

"Inflation expectations for the euro area continue to be firmly anchored in line with our aim of maintaining inflation rates below but close to 2 percent over the medium term."

"In the coming weeks, we will monitor very closely all the incoming information on economic and monetary developments, and assess the impact on the outlook for price stability."

ECONOMY TO PICK UP IN SECOND HALF

"Weak economic activity has extended into the early part of the year and a gradual recovery is projected for the second half of this year, subject to downside risk."

(London MPG Desk +44 207 542 2945) (susan.fenton@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: susan.fenton.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)