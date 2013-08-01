FRANKFURT Aug 1 The European Central Bank left
its main interest rate unchanged at a record low of 0.5 percent
on Thursday, as recent economic data has kindled hopes of a
recovery taking hold this quarter.
Following are comments by ECB President Mario Draghi at a
post-meeting news conference.
ASKED IF THE DECISION TO LEAVE INTEREST RATES UNCHANGED WAS
UNANIMOUS:
"We actually discussed only forward guidance and within that
... confirmation of forward guidance you have an implicit
decision about today's interest rates. And the decision about
forward guidance was in fact unanimous."
ASKED IF GOVERNMENTS HAVE USED THE TIME BOUGHT BY THE OMT
EFFECTIVELY:
"Some of them certainly did, in some there has been
significant progress, in some others less so.
"But by and large if you ... disregard ECB action and look
at policy implementation ... I think progress has been
significant since a year ago on all grounds, certainly on the
front of fiscal consolidation. On the front of structural
reform, (progress) is more staggered ... but all in all, the
picture seems to be better from all angles than a year ago."
ON OMT
"OMT has decreased the general riskiness in the euro area.
We saw a reduction in the size of the ECB balance sheet and we
saw a significant reduction in risk premia. All this was
basically necessary to reactivate the two channels through which
the stimulus would finally reach the real economy. The rate
channel ... and the confidence channel.
"We are seeing possibly the first signs that this
significant improvement in confidence and in interest rates is
finding its way through to the economy. But as I said these are
tentative signs."
HOW DO WE KNOW IF FORWARD GUIDANCE HAS CEASED?
"We have a variety of ways to signal this (change in
guidance). (The statement's language on the economy) is one
thing one should look at. You have all the parameters in your
hands to judge about the length of time ... and about how the
language of our forward of guidance might be changed."
ASKED ABOUT GUIDANCE BEING REVISED MONTHLY
"We may have to repeat it every month because we are not
sure that you (the press) will actually get it ... that is what
he meant.
"If we repeat every month you could infer from this that
actually it is not forward guidance for an extended period of
time but only for a month and that is certainly not what the
Governing Council wants."
ON DEFLATION
"We do not see deflation in any country in the euro area. We
see price falls in a variety ... of sectors which are due to a
variety of factors.
"We don't see deflation basically for any country at this
point in time."
ON COLLATERAL
"At country level we estimate that the actual impact (of
haircuts) has been at most around 1 percent. Now you have to
judge this negative impact against the positive effect (of)
previous decisions ... which has broadened the collateral."
PUBLISHING MEETING MINUTES PROPOSAL
"The Governing Council thought it would be wise to have a
richer communication ... we are not a one-country set-up ... so
it is especially important that any modification we introduce
should not put at risk the independence of its members ... The
executive board will present to the Governing Council a proposal
for discussion this fall."
NO PRECISE TIMEFRAME
"(Forward guidance) is more than a forecast ... (The
statement says) we - the policymakers - expect the key ECB
policy rates to remain at the present or lower levels for an
extended period of time. It's an expectation by a very specific
set of policymakers."
"Let me stress that there is no precise deadline for this
extended period of time.
"As a matter of fact you can extract a reaction function and
extract what would be a reasonable definition for an extended
period of time. And you know that some of your colleagues have
done that."
AMPLE LIQUIDITY
"Let me stress again, liquidity will remain abundant.
"It will stay ample as long as needed so as to guarantee
full access to banks at a fixed rate. Full allotment will stay
in place until at least July 2014 although there is no
connection between this date and the extended period of time to
which the forward guidance refers."
RATE HIKE EXPECTATIONS UNWARRANTED
"Current expectations of rate hikes in money markets are
according to our assessment unwarranted.
"Current data confirm our baseline scenario and the risks
are on the downside, so the evidence would have to be
significantly better than our current baseline ... on the
outlook for price stability in order for us to change guidance."
STRUCTURAL REFORMS
"States must step up the implementation of the necessary
structural reforms so as to support competitiveness."
"These structural reforms are essential to break down the
high levels of unemployment, particularly among the younger
population."
CONFIRMING PREVIOUS FORWARD GUIDANCE
"Our monetary policy stance remains accommodative for as
long as necessary. We have unanimously confirmed the forward
guidance we gave last time."
"The elements (would) have to be significantly better than
our current baseline scenario in order for us to change
guidance."
DEFICIT REDUCTION
"Euro area countries should not unravel their efforts to
reduce government budget deficits."
EURO ZONE ECONOMY
"Labour market conditions remain weak. Looking ahead to the
remainder of the year and 2014, euro area growth should benefit
from a gradual recovery in global demand.
"Overall, euro area economic activity should stabilise and
recover at a slow pace. The risks surrounding the economic
outlook for the euro area continue to be on the downside. Recent
developments in global and financial market conditions and the
related uncertainties may have the potential to negative affect
economic conditions.
"Other downside risks include the possibility of weaker than
expected domestic and global demand and insufficient
implementation of structural reforms in euro area countries."
"At the same time recent confidence indicators based on
survey data have shown further improvement from low levels and
tentatively confirm the expectation of a stabilisation in
economic activity."
"In other words, it seems that the sign we are seeing now
(on growth) confirm the baseline scenario of the ECB staff
analysis for the second half of the year."
EFFECT OF EASY POLICY
"It thereby provides support to a gradual recovery in
economic activity in the remaining part of the year and in
2014."
RATES TO STAY LOW
"The Governing Council confirms that it expects the key ECB
rates to remain at present or lower levels for an extended
period of time."
PRICE PRESSURES
"Underlying price pressures in the euro area are expected to
remain subdued over the medium term."
