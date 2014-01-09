FRANKFURT Jan 9 The European Central Bank left
its main interest rate unchanged at a record low of 0.25 percent
on Thursday, holding course despite persistent price weakness in
the euro zone that has fed concerns about deflation risk.
ASKED IF EURO ZONE CRISIS WAS OVER
"I'd be very cautious about saying that, be very, very
cautious... The recovery is there but it's weak, it's modest and
as I said many times, it's fragile meaning that there are
several risks from financial to economic to geopolitical to
political risks that could undermine easily this recovery."
ON GERMANY
"In a speech I gave in Berlin about a month ago I quoted ...
Abraham Lincoln. He famously said, you cannot make the weak
stronger by making the strong weaker.
"So, you want to promote growth but you are not doing it
(by) weakening the country that is best performing in the euro
area. All the euro area members benefit from this performance
...
"I never understood very well the idea that making Germany
weaker you would benefit other countries in the euro zone."
ASKED IF ELIGIBLE TOOLS INCLUDE OUTRIGHT ASSET PURCHASES
"I don't want to go into the specifics. I want to be
absolutely clear that we have a mandate which is to ensure price
stability in both directions and the Governing Council is ready
to use all the instruments that are allowed by the treaty."
ASKED IF AQR HAD DELAYED RECOVERY IN LENDING
"One certainly might have some short-term deleveraging by
the banking system in order to be prepared for the AQR (asset
quality review). However, one has to counterbalance this ...
with the fact that as you can see, the capital markets have
reopened for banks."
WHICH INSTRUMENTS MIGHT ECB USE?
"All instruments that would be allowed by the treaty would
be eligible."
"We have several instruments that we can use and their
choice ... will depend on what contingency will actually happen.
Some of these instruments would address more easily a
development in the short-term money markets. Others ... would be
meant to address broader worsening of our medium-term outlook.
So I think at this point in time it's pointless to speculate
which instrument we would use."
DEC INFLATION RATE DISTORTED
"We were all aware that the decline in the inflation rate in
December ... first of all was expected, and it was caused by a
technical adjustment in the statistics of the services inflation
in Germany, which basically produced a much flatter seasonal
adjustment and it meant that the December data came out lower
than the 0.9 (percent). But fortunately this was a one-off
event, so that the January data will not be distorted by this."
DO WE DETECT A STRONGER TONE IN YOUR COMMENTS TODAY ON
FORWARD GUIDANCE?
"Yes, you are right. We used firmer words for indicating the
strengthening of our forward guidance which basically means that
we reiterate our decisiveness to act if needed. ... We think the
present market relevance is okay but we think that there are two
contingencies that could lead us to act. One is unwarranted
tightening of the short-term money markets and the other one is
a worsening of our medium-term outlook for inflation. So that is
what basically this firmer language is addressing."
MONEY MARKET RATES
"Let me reiterate once again that it is very, very difficult
to draw, to derive, to infer, a stable relationship between the
excess liquidity figures and the EONIA rates."
PRICE RISKS BALANCED
"The risk to the outlook for price developments continue to
be seen as broadly balanced over the medium-term with upside
risk relating to higher commodity prices and stronger than
expected increases in administered price and indirect taxes and
downside risks stemming from weaker than expected economic
activity."
DOWNSIDE RISKS
"The risks surrounding the economic outlook for the euro
area continue to be on the downside. Developments in global
money and financial market conditions and related uncertainties
may have the potential to negatively affect economic
conditions."
SLOW RECOVERY
"Looking at 2014 and 2015, output is expected to recover at
a slow pace, in particular, owing to some improvement in
domestic demand supported by the accommodative monetary policy
stance. Euro area economic activity should in addition benefit
from a gradual strengthening of demand for exports."
MONITORING MONEY MARKETS
"With regard to money market conditions and their potential
impact on our monetary policy stance, we are monitoring
developments closely and are ready to consider all available
instruments.
TO KEEP POLICY HIGHLY ACCOMMODATIVE
"Overall, we remain determined to maintain a high degree of
monetary accommodation and to take further decisive action if
required."
PROLONGED LOW INFLATION
"We may experience a prolonged period of low inflation to be
followed by a gradual upward movement towards inflation rates
below but close to 2 percent later on."
REITERATES FORWARD GUIDANCE
"We firmly reiterate our forward guidance and we continue to
expect that key ECB interest rates will remain at present or
lower levels for an extended period of time."
