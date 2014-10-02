NAPLES, Italy Oct 2 The European Central Bank left interest rates unchanged on Thursday, shifting focus to an asset-buying plan with which it hopes to revive the flagging euro zone economy and see off the spectre of deflation.

Below are highlights of comments by ECB President Mario Draghi at his post-meeting news conference.

ECB'S RECORD

"The ECB has first of all lowered interest rates so much that now we are close to zero and can't go down any lower, and as I said no other great central bank is now having banks pay for depositing money with the central bank.

"Second, we have injected unprecedented amounts of liquidity into the system.

"Third, we just approved now another series of measures.

"Fourth, we have successfully fought a crisis of systemic proportions in 2012 which actually led to lowering all the interest rates on various components.

"So I find the description of the ECB as the guilty actor here, it needs to be corrected."

NO POLICY 'BARGAIN'

"There is no great bargain here: 'we do this, if you do that.' We know that our measures are going to be more effective, or sometimes are effective only if, other policies will be in place ... Each actor has its role to perform."

EUROSCEPTICISM

"It's very understandable that people are eurosceptic because things are not going well, in opposite directions. In this part of the world things are not going well because you have pervasive unemployment and you have very low weak economic activity with, in some countries a recession that seems to never end. So you can't expect people to be enthusiastic about that. In the other part of Europe you have this because people feel like they're paying for everybody else."

TLTROS

"The TLTROS are exactly devised to ensure the banks lend what they borrow from the ECB. If they don't lend they will have to repay everything."

GREEK ABS

"There must be a programme there (for the ECB to buy Greek ABS). No programme, no purchases."

IMPORTANCE OF BALANCE SHEET SIZE

"I understand your desire to have very precise figures for everything. That makes life perhaps easier. But I have to say that I wouldn't want to emphasise the balance sheet size per se. That's very important, but it's only an instrument.

"The ultimate and the only mandate with which we have to comply is to bring inflation back to a level that is close to but below 2 percent. That is the ultimate yardstick by which we will measure the success of the present measures and any other measures we may take in the future."

EXCHANGE RATE

"(The exchange rate is) not a policy target ... it is, however, important for price stability and it's important for growth."

ABS PURCHASES

"We want to be as inclusive as possible, but with prudence. So that we have decided to include countries that have a rating below BBB- and, like Greece and Cyprus, applying certain derogation, with two caveats.

"The first is that there is a series of measures that mitigate risk for the specific purchases that are to happen there, so that the assets bought there would be risk-equivalent to assets bought elsewhere ... And then there is a second I would say caveat of prudence, which is basically that the countries ought to have an ongoing programme with the EU."

SPEED UP STRUCTURAL REFORMS

"The legislation and implementation of structural reforms clearly need to gain momentum in several countries. This applies to product and labour markets as well as to actions to improve the business environment for firms."

FISCAL POLICY

"As regards fiscal policies, euro area countries should not unravel the progress already made and should proceed in line with the rules of the Stability and Growth Pact. This should be reflected in the draft budgetary plans for 2015, that governments will now deliver."

WILLING TO USE UNCONVENTIONAL INSTRUMENTS

"As all our measures work their way through to the economy they will contribute to a return of inflation rates to levels closer to our aim.

"Should it become necessary to further address risks of too prolonged a period of low inflation, the Governing Council is unanimous in its commitment to using additional unconventional instruments within its mandate."

CLOSELY MONITORING PRICE RISKS

"Annual HICP inflation is expected to remain at low levels over the coming months, before increasing gradually during 2015 and 2016. The Governing Council will continue to closely monitor the risks to the outlook for price developments over the medium term."

HEADWINDS TO RECOVERY

"The recovery is likely to continue to be dampened by high unemployment, sizable unutilised capacity, continued negative bank loan growth to the private sector, and the necessary balance sheet adjustments in the public and private sectors."

DOWNSIDE ECONOMIC RISKS

"The risks surrounding the economic outlook for the euro area remain on the downside. In particular, the recent weakening in the euro area's growth momentum, alongside heightened geopolitical risk, could dampen confidence and, in particular, private investment."

MODERATE RECOVERY

"The outlook for a moderate recovery in the euro area remains in place. But the main factors and assumptions shaping this assessment need to be monitored closely."

EASING STANCE

"Our asset purchases should ease the monetary policy stance more broadly. They should also strengthen our forward guidance on the key ECB interest rates and reinforce the fact that there are significant and increasing differences in the monetary policy cycle between major advanced economies."

ABS/COVERED BONDS' IMPACT ON BALANCE SHEET

"Together with a series of targeted longer-term refinancing operations, otherwise called TLTROs, to be conducted until June 2016, (ABS and covered bonds) purchases will have a sizable impact on our balance sheet."