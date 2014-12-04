FRANKFURT Dec 4 The European Central Bank left
interest rates unchanged on Thursday at record lows.
Attention turned to a news conference by President Mario
Draghi for any indications on the shape or timing of possible
government bond buys by the ECB, a step known as quantitative
easing. Below are highlights of Draghi's comments at the
conference.
EFFECT OF QE
"QE has several effects. One is the signaling (effect) ...
that shows the commitment of the central bank to keep interest
rates low for a protracted period of time and forward guidance
in place for a protracted period of time."
NEED CONSENSUS, NOT UNANIMITY, ON QE
"Do we need to have unanimity to proceed on QE or can we
have a majority? I think we don't need unanimity. It's an
important monetary policy measure, it can be designed, I
believe, to have consensus. But we have to remember that we have
a mandate, and as I said before, we don't tolerate prolonged
deviations from our mandate."
OIL PRICE FALL
"The changes that have taken place in the price of oil are
so meaningful -- just think that between June and today, the
price of oil decreased by 30 percent in euro terms -- they need
careful assessment ... We have to assess the direct effect, the
indirect effect and whether there are going be second-round
effects."
DIFFERENT UNCONVENTIONAL INSTRUMENTS
"The work that's been done by the ECB staff and by the
relevant committees comes very, very useful because it's opened
up a very rich, ample discussion on different unconventional
instruments."
MEANINGFUL WORDS
"(A decision in favour of further action) would imply
altering early next year the size, the pace and the composition
of our measures. I think that's worth repeating because these
are meaningful words."
PROLONGED PRICE INSTABILITY UNACCEPTABLE
"Let me be absolutely clear, we will not tolerate prolonged
deviations from price stability."
ON PREPARATIONS FOR POSSIBLE QE
"The work of the ECB committees will continue. It was the
basis of a very rich discussion yesterday afternoon especially
but also today, we discussed broadly all sorts of measures, we
... discussed various options of QE. And more work is needed and
... we'll keep you informed."
BALANCE SHEET EXPANSION
Asked about change in language on balance sheet:
"Yes indeed, 'intended' is different from 'expected'. It's
not simply an expectation, it's an intention, it's not yet a
target, it's something in between. It was the vast majority of
the members of the Governing Council, but obviously it was not
unanimous."
NEXT DECISION
In response to a question on whether the ECB would be ready
for new measures, including buying sovereign bonds, as soon as
at its next meeting, Draghi said:
"You are in a very intelligent way trying to extract from me
the date of next decisions, and you won't get it. 'Early' means
'early', it doesn't mean the next meeting, it depends very much
on how our assessment will go."
DOWNSIDE GROWTH RISKS
"The risks surrounding the economic outlook for the euro
area are on the downside. In particular, the weak euro area
growth momentum, along with high geopolitical risks, has the
potential to dampen confidence and especially private
investment."
MODEST RECOVERY
"The latest data and survey evidence up to November confirm
this picture of a weaker growth profile in the period ahead. At
the same time, the outlook for a modest economic recovery
remains in place."
REASSESSMENT EARLY NEXT YEAR
"Early next year, the Governing Council will reassess the
monetary stimulus achieved, the expansion of the balance sheet
and the outlook for price stability."
UNANIMOUS ON ADDITIONAL MEASURES
"Should it become necessary to further address risks of too
prolonged a period of low inflation, the Governing Council
remains unanimous in its commitment to using additional
unconventional instruments within its mandate. This would imply
altering early next year the size, pace and composition of our
measures."
STEPPING UP PREPARATIONS
"ECB staff and the relevant Eurosystem committees have
stepped up the technical preparations for further measures,
which could, if needed, be implemented in a timely manner."
MEASURES WILL HAVE SIZEABLE IMPACT
"Our measures will have a sizable impact on our balance
sheet, which is intended to move towards the dimensions it had
at the beginning of 2012."
DIVERGING MONETARY CYCLES
"...there are significant and increasing differences in the
monetary policy cycle between major advanced economies."
