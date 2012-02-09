* ECB monthly policy meeting starts at 0800 GMT
* Rate decision 1245 GMT, news conference 1330 GMT
* Analysts see rates on hold, divided on March cut
* Greece to steal spotlight in news conference
By Sakari Suoninen
FRANKFURT, Feb 9 All eyes will be on what
the European Central Bank is willing to do to help Greece when
it holds its monthly policy meeting on Thursday, with interest
rates expected to stay on hold ahead of a major funding
operation later this month.
ECB President Mario Draghi may be tight-lipped on the
matter, however, with the Greek situation still unresolved.
Markets will also be looking for hints on whether the ECB is
ready to cut rates from 1.0 percent to new record lows in the
coming months, or if some recent positive economic news has been
enough to put the bank in a wait-and-see mode.
While it is due to carry out a second ultra-long liquidity
operation later this month after a blockbuster 489 billion euro
offering in December, the bank is expected to refrain from
announcing new measures.
Francesco Papadia, a top ECB official, hinted on Wednesday
that the central bank could wait, saying bank liquidity concerns
had all but disappeared thanks to the ECB's December three-year
loans, adding that he was tempted to declare 'mission
accomplished'.
Analysts also said the central bank could relax a bit.
"There is very little incentive for the ECB to do anything
or say anything. It wants to see how things play out," said
Societe Generale economist James Nixon.
"The ECB has already done a lot, and they have the next
three-year LTRO (long-term refinancing operation) at the end of
the month," Nixon said.
With unlimited central bank liquidity, the ECB has pushed
overnight market rates well below its main refinancing rate and
its deposit rate, currently at 0.25 percent, acts as a floor for
money markets.
But with the threat of a Greek insolvency casting a long
shadow across the euro zone, Draghi will not go as far as some
economists and declare the crisis over, even if the worst does
turn out to be in the rearview mirror.
The risks have not disappeared and thus the ECB is seen
revealing little about its plans regarding Greece and the 50
billion euros worth of Greek government debt it holds.
Sources have told Reuters the ECB is divided over whether it
should forgo its profits on the paper when private investors are
pushed to accept a cut of about 70 percent in value. Draghi will
be asked about this, but he is unlikely to reveal anything more
than last month, when he repeatedly dodged the question.
Even if the central bankers agree on a course of action,
they will want to wait until it is signed and sealed before
revealing their part.
In the meantime, the ECB could choose to feed the markets
some details on the impact of changes to the collateral it
accepts in return for access to its funds.
Draghi will also face questions about the central bank's
bond-buying programme, but economists expect him to give little
away even as the ECB has wound down the controversial programme.
"The topic of the ECB's bond purchases has been settled,"
Nordea analyst Anders Matzen said. "The issue of outright bond
purchases should be on the backburner."
ECONOMY PERKING UP
Since the beginning of the year, some business surveys have
instilled hope that the worst of the sovereign debt crisis has
blown over and the euro zone economy is perking up. But there is
enough doubt to keep the ECB on its toes.
European shares hit a new six-month high on Wednesday, with
cyclical stocks extending a strong run as investors became more
confident that economic growth would boost company earnings and
eclipse concerns about Greece.
However, with the ECB having warned of substantial downside
risks to growth and the economy only slowly pulling off the
ropes, the central bank could signal further easing is underway.
Analysts are divided on the chances of a March move to
record-low interest rates, and their task of reading the
monetary policy tealeaves has been complicated by changes to the
ECB's personnel recently, as well as the fact that they have
spoken relatively rarely in public.
"We expect the ECB to ... signal a rate cut in March," Marie
Diron of Oxford Economics said. The ECB will unveil its latest
set of staff economic forecasts next month, which could see a
further cut inflation estimates for the next two years.
However, other analysts said the March 8 meeting comes so
soon after the ECB's Feb. 29 liquidity operation that the bank
will want to wait longer than that before touching rates, which
could already have reached their floor.
"I expect a further improvement in indicators in the euro
zone in the next couple of months. This will be enough to
convince the ECB that they can be on hold," Matzen said.
Were Draghi, for example, to omit the word 'substantial'
from the downside risks the ECB sees, this would be taken as
indicating a smaller chance of a future rate cut.
However, more likely is that the ECB will make few changes
to the wording of its policy statement as there are mixed
messages in the data, with the latest monetary figures dismal.
"The bank lending survey and money supply numbers continue
to be pretty ugly," Societe Generale's Nixon said. "It is not an
exclusively rosy picture, it bodes for caution at this stage."