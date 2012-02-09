* Draghi signals ECB could send bond profits to Greece
indirectly
* Sees tentative signs of economic stabilisation
* ECB holds rates at record low 1.0 percent
By Eva Kuehnen
FRANKFURT, Feb 9 European Central Bank
President Mario Draghi opened the door on Thursday to helping
Athens indirectly after Greek politicians finally signed up to
an austerity package following days of dither and delay.
Greece, which needed the deal to secure a new bailout and
avoid a ruinous default, has urged the ECB to hand back profits
on Greek bonds it holds - a move that could raise 12 billion
euros or more to help fill a gap in its financing needs.
The austerity plan, along with a voluntary reduction in the
value of private creditors' Greek bonds and any ECB help, is
aimed at cutting Athens's debt from 160 percent of GDP to 120
percent by 2020. Draghi said a private sector deal was close.
But its international lenders believe the deal agreed back
in October, which has been wrangled over ever since, will no
longer fill the Greek financial hole.
After the ECB left interest rates at a record low 1.0
percent, Draghi spent much of his hour-long news conference
refusing to show his hand, before indicating at the very end
that the bank could pass profits from its Greek bonds to euro
zone countries.
The countries could then funnel the money to Greece. The ECB
is forbidden from financing governments directly.
"If the ECB gives money to governments, that's monetary
financing. If the ECB distributes part of its profits to its
member countries as part of the capital key, that's not monetary
financing," Draghi said.
The capital key refers to the ECB's measure of countries'
stakes in its financing based on economic size and population.
Those euro zone countries could then choose whether to pass on
the profits to Greece they received from the ECB.
The ECB has spent about 38 billion euros on Greek government
bonds, which have a face value of about 50 billion, and has also
already received interest payments on some of those bonds.
"On Greece, the ECB seems likely to make the potential
profit from its Greek bond holdings available to its
shareholders," said Berenberg Bank economist Christian Schulz.
Draghi, who will attend a meeting of euro zone finance
ministers later on Thursday to discuss the 130 billion euros
bailout, said Greek Prime Minister Lucas Papademos had confirmed
to him that the Greek parties had endorsed a deal, as demanded
by their European Union and International Monetary Fund lenders.
The euro rose against the dollar on the news to a new
2-month peak of $1.3321.
GREEN SHOOTS?
Draghi said the ECB still saw "downside risks" to the
economic outlook but he omitted the word "substantial" when
describing these, a nuance that analysts said reduced the
chances of a March rate cut.
"A slight weakening of the easing bias," ING economist
Carsten Brzeski said of the change in language.
A Reuters poll of economists conducted after Thursday's
policy meeting showed that they expect the ECB to hold interest
rates in March and may well keep them on hold for the rest of
the year.
The ECB's 23-member Governing Council did not even debate a
rate cut - this month, or next.
"We frankly didn't discuss any prospective or current change
in interest rates," Draghi said. "Available survey indicators
confirm some tentative signs of stabilisation in economic
activity at (a) low level around the turn of the year."
Since the beginning of the year, some business surveys have
fostered hope that the worst of the sovereign debt crisis has
blown over and the euro zone economy is perking up.
Draghi said these were only fledgling signs, suggesting
rates could yet fall below 1.0 percent, into uncharted
territory.
Many analysts say that as the March 8 meeting comes soon
after the ECB's second three-year liquidity operation on Feb.
29, the bank will want to wait longer than that before moving
rates, which it has not previously cut below 1.0 percent.
The central bank funnelled banks 489 billion euros at a
first three-year ultra-cheap loan operation in December, a
measure that had gone a long way to calm financial market
turmoil, and will repeat the offer in three weeks.
Draghi noted expert opinion expected a similar take-up this
month. He recently said the December operation had averted a
major credit crunch.
Francesco Papadia, a top ECB official, said on Wednesday
bank liquidity concerns had all but disappeared thanks to the
ECB's December three-year loans, adding that he was tempted to
declare 'mission accomplished'.