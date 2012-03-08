* ECB to keep rates at 1 pct, no further liquidity measures
* ECB staff forecasts for inflation to be raised, growth cut
* Draghi to be questioned on Weidmann letter
* ECB rate decision at 1245, news conference at 1330 GMT
By Eva Kuehnen
FRANKFURT, March 8 The European Central
Bank is expected to keep interest rates on hold on Thursday and
signal that it has played its part in fighting the euro zone
crisis after unleashing a dramatic sweep of measures that has
unsettled some at the bank.
ECB President Mario Draghi is likely to put the onus on
governments to fight the crisis now after the central bank
pumped over 1 trillion euros into the euro zone banking system
in the last two months with twin three-year funding operations.
The ECB cut rates twice late last year to a record low of
1.0 percent and the policymaking Governing Council, which starts
meeting at 0800 GMT, is likely to hold the main refinancing rate
at that level. The latest Reuters poll of 74 economists suggests
it will do so until well into 2013.
The euro zone economy has stabilised over recent months, in
part thanks to the ECB's back-to-back rate cuts in November and
December and the twin funding operations, which brought calm to
euro zone debt markets.
But that is likely to be it. Draghi, who faces unease among
his fellow Council members about the risks the ECB has taken on
with the funding operations, told EU leaders last week it was
now up to them to revive growth by implementing reforms.
"They are not going to announce anything on rates or
extraordinary measures or anything like that," said Erik
Nielsen, global chief economist at Unicredit. "In terms of tone,
I expect Draghi to say: A lot of money has been put out there
now, let's see it be put to work," he added.
Financial markets will scrutinise the ECB's latest staff
projections for changes in forecasts for growth and inflation,
looking for hints about whether the ECB expects a rise in oil
prices will effect inflation expectations in the longer term.
"I would be surprised if the conversation would be about
inflation," said Nielsen. "If asked, almost for sure Draghi is
going to say that any rise in the oil price will have only
a temporary inflationary impact and so long as it does not spill
into inflation expectations, its not an issue."
Inflation has come off last year's peak of 3 percent as
growth in the crisis-stricken euro zone has slowed, but it
remained above the ECB's inflation target of just below 2
percent in February for the 14th month in a row.
With energy prices stubbornly high, the ECB's forecasts for
2012 and 2013 inflation could be raised from the respective
midpoint estimates of 2.0 and 1.5 percent in the last round of
forecasts published in December.
December's staff projections showed euro zone gross domestic
product in a -0.4 percent to +1.0 range this year, which seems
optimistic compared with the latest Reuters consensus for a 0.4
percent decline this year.
The ECB started talking about "tentative signs of a
stabilisation" in the economy at the beginning of the year and
is likely to repeat this message, also thanks to the ECB's
3-year loans, known as LTROs.
"The ECB is likely to signal that it expects a gradual
stabilisation of economic conditions to continue," said Nordea
economist Anders Matzen.
"It's quite clear that the LTROs have substantially removed
the downside risk to the economic outlook for the euro zone."
DIRTY LAUNDRY
The ECB earned widespread praise for averting a euro zone
credit crunch with the twin 3-year loans - handing out 489
billion euros in December and 530 billion euros in February -
and by loosening the rules for collateral banks can use in
exchange for central bank money.
However, some policymakers are worried.
Bundesbank President Jens Weidmann aired his concerns in a
letter to Draghi last month and while Draghi is likely to be
asked about the issue during at his 1330 GMT news conference on
Thursday, Unicredit's Nielsen expects a tight lipped response.
"Draghi is not going to take the Governing Council's laundry
into public," he said. "He is way too smart to get into any of
that."
In his letter, which was leaked to the conservative German
newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung on the day of the ECB's
second dose of 3-year funds, Weidmann wrote about the imbalances
in the euro zone's payment system, TARGET2, and the resulting
risks for the Bundesbank, which would be exposed in the unlikely
event of the euro zone breaking up.
Credit Suisse economist Christel Aranda-Hassel sees the
letter as a way for Weidmann to tend to the German public.
"At the end of the day, the Bundesbank has to answer to the
German public. ... Weidmann is not projecting the end of the
euro zone, but he has to keep German interests in mind. That's
his job as head of the Bundesbank," Aranda-Hassel said.
Another issue which may need explaining is the ECB's
decision to swap its Greek bonds to avoid taking losses and
thereby breaking the taboo of directly financing governments as
Greece's debt restructuring comes to a head.
Greece's private creditors must decide by Thursday evening
whether they take part in the debt swap that is a key part of
Greece's new 130 billion bailout package. Failure to secure the
deal may put the rescue package at risk and open up the threat
of a chaotic debt default of Greece.