By Paul Carrel
| FRANKFURT
FRANKFURT May 3 The European Central Bank will
resist pressure to do more to fight the euro zone crisis when it
meets in Barcelona on Thursday, holding fire despite calls to
restart its bond-buying programme to shield austerity-hit Spain
from further pain.
Financial markets are clamouring for the ECB to step up its
efforts to fight the two-year-old crisis by buying the sovereign
bonds of Spain, which is in recession and has come under intense
market pressure since loosening its deficit target for 2012.
But ECB policymakers, decamping to the Catalonian capital
this week, are more likely to pay homage to Spain's austerity
drive than to signal any fresh policy action like restarting the
bond-buy programme, or Securities Markets Programme (SMP).
The bank has left the plan dormant for the last seven weeks
despite a rise in Spain's yields to 6 percent. A
break above that, to 7 percent, is considered an unsustainable
price to pay for refinancing.
"I think the reactivation of the SMP will occur only at a
point at which the situation has deteriorated significantly and
I think the pressure would have to be greater than that we've
seen in recent weeks," said RBS economist Nick Matthews.
The ECB will almost certainly leave its main interest rate
on hold at a record low of 1 percent, though markets will be
listening for any hint that the bank could be ready to cut later
this year if the euro zone economy deteriorates further.
ECB President Mario Draghi faces resistance from Germany's
powerful Bundesbank to any potential interest rate cut or a
reactivation of the bond-buy programme, which the central bank
could use to lower Spanish bond yields.
"The euro crisis has not escalated to such an extent
recently that he would want to take on the Bundesbank on that,"
Berenberg Bank economist Holger Schmieding said of the bond-buy
programme.
Bundesbank chief Jens Weidmann told Reuters last month Spain
should take the rise in its bond yields as a spur to tackle the
root causes of its debt woes and not look to the ECB to help by
buying its bonds.
A Reuters poll taken last week showed three-quarters of
economists saw the ECB restarting its bond purchases within the
next three months. ) However, in a separate poll,
most money market traders said the bank would not buy more
bonds.
GROWTH DEBATE
With Spain sinking into recession in the first quarter, much
attention at Draghi's post-meeting news conference will focus on
what more - if anything - the ECB might do to promote growth.
Spain and its problems are at the heart of a downturn in
euro zone confidence. Angry protests at the ECB's tough stance
toward struggling euro zone countries are expected outside the
meeting in Barcelona, for which Spain has stepped up security.
The frustration stems from tough austerity measures Spain is
pursuing to shape up its public finances and a grim economic
picture, which is affecting the broader currency bloc.
Preliminary euro zone purchasing managers' (PMI) data
released last week - and since confirmed - showed the euro
area's private sector slump deepened in April at a faster pace
than any economist polled by Reuters predicted, dampening hopes
the region will emerge from recession soon.
The prospect of the euro zone as a whole following Britain
into recession has set markets wondering whether the ECB could
pave the way for a rate cut later this year. It has never before
lowered its main rate below 1 percent.
Draghi said last week any "exit strategy" from the ECB's
emergency measures - long-term lending operations and the
dormant bond plan - was premature given weak economic conditions
and he has not ruled out cutting rates below 1 percent.
"He will probably emphasise the downside risks to growth
without getting close to signalling a rate cut for June," said
Berenberg's Schmieding.
"A June cut is not likely but it is not impossible and he
will likely keep the options open when asked about it."
ECB Vice President Vitor Constancio said after the
publication of the PMI data there were "very significant" risks
to the economy, adding the bank would adapt its policy if those
risks became a reality, as it did when it cut rates last year.
If that view makes it into the ECB policy statement that all
23 of the bank's policymakers agree at their meeting, rate cut
expectations that have begun to creep back into market pricing
in recent weeks are likely to firm rapidly.
Draghi helped shift the tone of the economic policy debate
in the euro zone last week when he advocated a "growth compact"
without spelling out exactly what he meant.
French presidential candidate Francois Hollande, who wants
to step away from German-inspired austerity, has welcomed
Draghi's comments and the ECB president will be pressed to flesh
out his growth vision.
Draghi has so far pressed governments to pursue structural
reforms. He is under pressure to limit the ECB's role in
generating growth from Weidmann, who wants countries to put
their finances in order rather than looking to the central bank.
"A consistent budget clean-up and determined structural
reforms are the best growth policy, because that way trust is
achieved and economic performance is strengthened," the
Bundesbank chief told German weekly newspaper Die Zeit.