* Draghi urges growth strategy and fiscal discipline
* RCB holds interest rate at 1 percent
* Thousands protest in Spain against austerity
By Paul Day and Marc Jones
BARCELONA, Spain, May 3 European Central Bank
President Mario Draghi urged euro zone governments to agree a
growth strategy to go hand in hand with fiscal discipline, but
as thousands of Spaniards protested in the streets he gave no
sign the bank would do more to address people's fears about the
economy.
As ECB policy makers gathered in Spain, one of the countries
hit hardest by the euro zone debt crisis, Draghi said the bank's
policy was "accommodative" -- or designed to to support the euro
zone economy -- after it held interest rates at a record low of
1.0 percent.
Bank chiefs did not discuss making any changes to rates,
said Draghi, adding that the euro zone economy was likely to
improve this year but the outlook was uncertain and there were
risks of decline.
Such weakness should keep a lid on inflation over time, he
said, even though it would remain above 2 percent this year in
the 17-nation currency area.
"The economic outlook continues to be subject to downside
risks," Draghi told a news conference in Barcelona, where
thousands of people protested against cuts in Spanish government
spending, which has eaten into health and education services.
Draghi outlined his vision for a European "growth compact"
he advocated last week, calling on governments to pursue
structural reforms. However, he gave no specifics and put the
onus on euro states - rather than the ECB - to act.
The Italian said there was "absolutely no contradiction"
between pursuing a growth pact and pushing ahead with Europe's
already agreed pact on budget discipline.
"We have to put growth back at the centre of the agenda,
without any contradiction with the need to continue, persevere
in fiscal consolidation," Draghi said. "Now we need a common
European discipline for doing reforms."
Asked if he was advocating no near-term economic stimulus,
Draghi added: "It seems like that and it is right."
Voters and investors are becoming increasingly disillusioned
with the German-led call for austerity -- summed up in the
budget-constraining "fiscal compact" -- as the currency bloc
slides back into recession.
"They are making deep cuts in (money for) hospitals. They
are firing nurses' aides and asking us to do their work," said
Juan Ruiz, 33, a nurse demonstrating in Barcelona, where an
extra 2,000 police were drafted in. The protests were peaceful.
Protesters planned another march later in the evening, when
Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy and Economy Minister Luis
de Guindos were due to dine with the visiting central bankers.
Draghi expressed sympathy with young people angry at high
unemployment but pressed governments to tackle this with labour
market reforms.
"I can understand, I can understand it very well," he said
of the anger. "But the answer we can give as policymakers is to
make sure the policies that are implemented or suggested are the
policies we are convinced are going to be the right ones."
The ECB's main job was to deliver stable prices, he said.
PAINFUL REMINDER
The euro rallied from two-week lows against the U.S.
dollar after Draghi gave a more upbeat assessment of the economy
than expected, reducing expectations of further monetary easing.
"There are indications that global recovery is proceeding,"
he said. "We continue to expect the euro area economy to recover
gradually during the course of the year."
His comments deflated expectations that the ECB will take
further policy action any time soon - either through rate cuts
or by reactivating its bond-purchase programme, which the bank
has left dormant for the last seven weeks.
"The ECB looks set to keep rates unchanged for a long
while," said ING economist Carsten Brzeski.
"With today's press conference, Draghi has sent a painful
reminder that the ECB cannot solve the current crisis ... there
does not seem to be any quick fix or alleviation for the economy
in the offing," he added.
The ECB has resisted market pressure to reactivatate its
bond-buy programme despite a rise in Spain's yields
to 6 percent. A break above that, to 7 percent, is
considered an unsustainable price to pay for refinancing.
Draghi said ECB policymakers agreed it would be premature
for the bank to pursue an exit from the extraordinary measures
taken to help stem the euro zone's debt crisis.
In addition to the now dormant bond-buying plan, which
Draghi said "is still there", the ECB's crisis measures have
included twin three-year funding operations with which it has
pumped over 1 trillion euros into the financial system in recent
months, smoothing debt issuance for euro zone members.
Spanish bond yields nonetheless jumped at a debt auction
held as the 23-member ECB Council met, though demand was solid.
BUNDESBANK PRESSURE
Draghi is under pressure to limit the ECB's role from
Bundesbank chief Jens Weidmann, who wants countries to put their
finances in order rather than looking to the central bank.
Draghi also faces resistance from the poweful Bundesbank to
any potential rate cut or a reactivation of the bond-buying plan
launched to help keep borrowing costs in Spain and Italy lower.
A Reuters poll taken last week showed three-quarters of
economists saw the ECB restarting its bond purchases within the
next three months. However, most money market
traders said in a separate poll the bank would not buy more
bonds.
Weidmann told Reuters last month Spain should take the rise
in its bond yields as a spur to tackle the causes of its debt
woes and not look to the ECB for help.
Draghi praised the reform efforts of Italy and Spain, which
has slipped into its second recession in three years. In a sign
the Bundesbank argument is winning through at the ECB, he said
the austerity would help reduce borrowing costs in time.
"While the necessary fiscal adjustment is weighing on
near-term growth, it will contribute to the sustainability of
public finances and thereby to the lowering of risk premiums,"
Draghi said.