* ECB expected to hold main refi rate at 0.75 pct
* Focus on central bank's new, likely lower, forecasts
* Will extend unlimited liquidity offers
* No new message seen on OMT bond-purchase plan
By Sakari Suoninen
FRANKFURT, Dec 6 The European Central Bank is
likely to keep interest rates on hold on Thursday but may offer
clues on its policy path for next year with updated forecasts
likely to present a grim outlook for the euro zone economy in
2013.
Since unveiling a new bond-buying plan in September, the ECB
has held off further action until the programme is activated.
That wait looks set to continue as Spain resists pressure to
request a bailout - a precondition for the ECB to buy its bonds.
Instead, markets may focus on new ECB economic forecasts for
hints on the course of monetary policy. The bank is sure to cut
its growth outlook for this year and next as the euro zone
crisis has hurt the economy to its core, including Germany.
The policymaking Governing Council's meeting began shortly
after 0800 GMT.
With market interest rates varying greatly across the
17-country bloc, the ECB is focused on fixing what it calls the
'transmission mechanism' for passing on its rates before
contemplating lowering official borrowing costs, already at a
record-low level of 0.75 percent.
"We do not expect any change in rates," Danske Bank analyst
Anders Moller Lumholtz said.
"We expect a very calm meeting. Draghi has been pointing
recently to improvements in market sentiment, and it's our
expectation that he will do it also in Thursday's meeting."
Only a handful of the 71 economists polled by Reuters said
the ECB would trim its main rate to 0.5 percent from 0.75
percent.
They were split down the middle over the possibility of a
cut early next year, however, putting the focus back on the
ECB's new economic projections.
"With disappointing macro data and the ECB poised to lower
its growth forecasts, the prospect of a further reduction in the
refi rate at least is back in the cards for next year," Investec
economist Philip Shaw said.
Business surveys showed on Wednesday the euro zone's
economic slump was a little less pronounced in November than
previously thought, although there are few signs the region will
emerge from recession any time soon.
The unemployment rate rose to record high 11.7 percent in
October, with the southern European countries suffering most.
The quarterly update of staff projections will reflect the
woes, with economists expecting a downgrade to growth forecasts
while the inflation outlook will remain largely the same.
In September, the projections pointed to gross domestic
product (GDP) growing about 0.5 percent in 2013 after a slight
contraction this year.
The split in rate expectations shows that ECB watchers have
a tougher time deciphering ECB President Mario Draghi's language
than that of his predecessor, Jean-Claude Trichet, who used
coded language to flag rate moves often months in advance.
"Certainly in terms of communication, Draghi has thrown away
the codebook," Shaw said.
REACHING LIMITS
Governing Council member Erkki Liikanen said last week the
ECB has already done a lot to soften the blow from the euro zone
debt crisis.
The central bank is pressing the bloc's governments to act
now and is wary of taking any action that could see them
soft-pedal budget-consolidation efforts.
This puts the onus on Spain to prompt fresh ECB action -
Madrid must turn to its European partners and ask for a full
bailout, on top of the aid granted to its banking sector, before
the ECB can intervene and buy Spanish sovereign debt.
The ECB has not yet bought any sovereign debt under its new
bond-buy programme - dubbed Outright Monetary Transactions (OMT)
- but by saying it could buy unlimited amounts of government
bonds it has calmed markets.
Spain auctioned fewer bonds than it hoped to on Wednesday,
prompting markets to ditch the country's debt as investors fret
over the timing of an expected aid request by the government.
However, yields fell from previous sales, reflecting a
recent rally in prices since Draghi unveiled the bond plan.
With Spain's borrowing costs at a manageable level, the wait
will continue as long as markets trust the ECB to intervene
forcefully when the time comes, with its credibility reducing
its need to act.
"At this stage, it doesn't seem that Spain is very focused
on asking for this assistance. There has been tightening in
peripheral yields based on the Chuck Norris effect," Danske
Bank's Lumholtz said, referring to the impact of the threat of
ECB action. "The central bank has been very clear that they are
willing to engage in bond purchases."
As banks are still wary of lending to each other, the ECB is
universally expected to extend its policy of offering banks
unlimited amounts of cash in all its refinancing operations.
It started the policy in 2008, after the Lehman Brothers
collapse, and has continued it ever since, with no end to it in
sight.