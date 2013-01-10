* ECB holds rates at 0.75 pct, as expected
* Draghi news conference 1330 GMT
* Focus on economic outlook, bank lending, Ireland
By Sakari Suoninen and Eva Kuehnen
FRANKFURT, Jan 10 The European Central Bank held
interest rates at a record low of 0.75 percent on Thursday,
refraining from a cut following fledgling signs of life in the
euro zone economy and with inflation still above target.
The 17-country euro zone is in recession but recent data
points to some stabilisation and ECB President Mario Draghi
might strike a slightly more positive tone in a news conference
that follows at 1330 GMT.
Last month, Draghi said there was "a wide discussion" on
reducing rates -- a comment that fed expectations a cut could
soon follow. But hawkish remarks from a clutch of senior
policymakers since have dampened that talk.
"This is not a surprise given some of the recent comments
from the board, which did seem to play down the recent focus on
interest rates," Nomura economist Nick Matthews said of
Thursday's rate decision.
The euro rose against the U.S. dollar after the
decision to $1.3115 from $1.3096 beforehand.
New ECB Executive Board member Yves Mersch said last month
he did not see the logic of a debate about the ECB cutting its
main rate and Peter Praet said there was little room to cut.
A Reuters poll published on Monday had pointed to the ECB
keeping rates on hold, though the economists surveyed were split
on the chances of a cut in the next few months.
Stronger survey data appeared to have strengthened the
resolve of those at the ECB against a rate cut, Matthews said.
An improvement in euro zone business morale in December,
when a survey also pointed to a slowing service sector
contraction, suggest a modest turnaround in the bloc after a
grim fourth quarter.
Another cut of the refinancing rate would raise the question
of whether the ECB would also lower its deposit rate -- already
at zero -- by the same amount, which would push it into negative
territory, essentially charging a fee for banks to park money
with it, for the first time.
Even though Draghi has said the bank was "operationally
ready" for such a step, it has grown increasingly wary of the
idea, a source with knowledge of the ECB's thinking said.
Negative deposit rates could deal a hefty blow to money
market funds, which have already seen cash outflows since the
ECB cut the deposit rate to zero in July. The rate is a peg for
short-dated money market rates and it is already almost
impossible for funds to generate a return for their investors.
Executive Board member Joerg Asmussen said last month he
would be "very reluctant" about the ECB cutting the deposit rate
any further.
INFLATION STUBBORN
ECB staff projections published last month saw inflation at
about 1.4 percent in 2014, which would usually justify another
interest rate cut. The central bank also sees inflation falling
below 2 percent this year with underlying price pressures
remaining moderate.
But inflation has eased more slowly than the ECB initially
expected and as long as it misses the target -- it has been
above 2 percent for more than 2 years -- a rate cut could be
difficult to justify.
In addition to gauging whether the ECB is entertaining
another cut or not, Draghi will be pressed on other policy
options, particularly to improve lacklustre bank lending.
ECB data showed last week that bank lending to the private
sector fell at an annual rate of 0.8 percent in November.
At his December news conference, Draghi attributed the drop
mainly to demand factors, but added that in a number of
countries, credit supply is restricted.
A move by global regulators to give banks more time and
flexibility to build up cash reserves is expected to do little
to support a recovery in Europe, where recession-hit firms and
households have scant appetite for more debt.
"One thing the ECB needs to engineer is recovery in
lending," Rabobank economist Elwin de Groot said.
A further question for Draghi will be how close he believes
Ireland is to achieving the normalised market funding that would
make it eligible for the ECB's new bond-buying programme.
"I would make the case but I'm not sure that the ECB would
accept that case, but it's very close to it," John Corrigan,
chief of Ireland's National Treasury Management Agency (NTMA)
said on Wednesday.