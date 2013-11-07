* Inflation slump heaps pressure on ECB
* Italian finance minister joins calls for action
* Reuters poll points to no rate cut this month
* ECB seen waiting to see how economy develops
* ECB also looking at further liquidity injection
By Paul Carrel
FRANKFURT, Nov 7 The European Central Bank faces
intense pressure to cut interest rates on Thursday but is
unlikely to buckle, waiting instead to see whether a dive in
inflation is sustained.
The 23-man Governing Council faces the most intense market
scrutiny since it lowered rates to a record low of 0.5 percent
in May, when some policymakers pushed hard for a bigger cut.
Some Council members wanted to cut rates again last month.
Their case was bolstered a week ago by data showing a surprise
slump in euro zone inflation to 0.7 percent in October, well
below the ECB's target of just under 2 percent.
But the ECB is unlikely to be jolted into a cut by one
surprise inflation figure.
"It would probably be good for the ECB to see one more
inflation number to assess whether the very low level is
sustained," said Nordea's Anders Svendsen, one of a batch of
economists to forecast a December cut after the inflation dive.
All but one of the 23 money-market traders polled by Reuters
this week expected the ECB to remain on hold at Thursday's
meeting, pending a clearer view about where euro zone inflation
is heading.
Prior to the meeting, three strains of thinking appeared to
be running through the Council, people familiar with the
internal debate said.
One group was content to keep open the option of another
round of long-term loans to banks, another favoured an interest
rate cut, while a third was prepared to sit this one out.
"They are in a situation where they cannot do that much more
on rates," said Svendsen. "If they decide to add more liquidity
to the market, that could be a good substitute for a rate cut."
Political pressure in the run up to this week's meeting is
unlikely to sway the policy decision.
The ECB has faced calls from Italy's finance minister and
France's industry minister to ease policy in response to
strength in the euro, but the central bank cherishes its
independence and will simply blot out the political noise.
DECEMBER OPTION
New ECB staff forecasts on growth and inflation due at the
December meeting will give the Council members more information
on which to act, should they wish to.
The ECB has to think carefully about if and when it wants to
play the rate-cut card. After that only non-conventional tools
will be left and those are significantly more difficult to agree
on among the 23 Council members.
Adding to the ECB's dilemma over how to support a fragile
recovery is a fall in excess liquidity - cash beyond what
lenders need to cover day-to-day operations - as banks repay
3-year ECB loans early before a health check next year.
These early repayments are expected to push interbank
lending rates higher over time and the ECB is considering
pumping more liquidity into the system to offset this
development.
In a Reuters poll last week, 44 out 59 analysts surveyed
said the ECB would inject more liquidity, probably early next
year. It could do so, for example, by launching another
long-term refinancing operation (LTRO).
A cut of the main refinancing rate to 0.25 percent could
potentially also slow the pace of LTRO repayments, as lower
interest costs make it more attractive for banks to hold on to
the loans for longer and invest them in higher-yielding assets.
ECB chief Mario Draghi will use his post-rate meeting news
conference to try to dispel concerns that October's inflation
drop raises the spectre of deflation in the euro zone. The head
of Italy's business lobby Confindustria said on Wednesday the
country is in a worrying "situation of deflation".
The ECB has already said it expects to keep its key rates
"at present or lower levels for an extended period of time."
"If they've got a genuine easing bias, if they don't cut
now or hint a cut is nailed on next month it's going to be very
hard to convince people they are ever going to," said Richard
Barwell at RBS, one of a minority of economists expecting a rate
cut on Thursday.