* ECB holds main rate at 0.25 pct after surprise Nov cut
* Low inflation outlook puts pressure on ECB to act
* Growth forecast at just 1.1 percent next year
* Draghi says all available instruments on the table
* Brief discussion about negative deposit rates
By Sakari Suoninen and Paul Carrel
FRANKFURT, Dec 5 Euro zone inflation will stay
well below target for the next two years and the European
Central Bank is ready to act if necessary to lift a listless
economy, it said on Thursday.
The ECB left its key interest rate at 0.25 percent at its
last policy meeting of the year, choosing not to follow through
on November's surprise cut.
Markets expect further action in 2014, something ECB
President Mario Draghi did nothing to deflect.
"We may experience a prolonged period of low inflation to be
followed by a gradual upward movement ... later on," Draghi told
a news conference. "We are monitoring developments closely and
are ready to consider all available instruments."
He said Thursday's discussion had not focused on any one
measure but there had been a "brief discussion" about cutting
the deposit rate into negative territory, in an attempt to get
banks lending more.
The decision to hold the main refinancing rate at a record
low was widely expected after inflation edged up to 0.9 percent
in November, partially reversing a plunge to 0.7 the month
before. Unemployment has also fallen slightly.
Fresh forecasts from ECB staff predicted inflation would
average just 1.1 percent next year and 1.3 percent in 2015 -
well below the ECB's target of close to but below 2 percent.
Growth is seen at a sluggish 1.1 percent next year, although
that is slightly higher than the 1.0 percent estimated in
September.
Draghi said the risks to that outlook were skewed to the
downside.
Those threats included higher commodity prices, weaker
domestic demand and export growth, and failure by euro zone
government to implement structural economic reforms.
POLICY OPTIONS
A Reuters poll of economists last week found the vast
majority did not expect the ECB to start printing money in the
way the Federal Reserve, Bank of Japan and Bank of England have.
Britain's central bank also left policy on hold on Thursday.
But the poll suggested the ECB will conduct another
long-term refinancing operation (LTRO), which gives banks access
to cheap cash, early next year, as it did with more than a
trillion euros in late 2011 and early 2012.
"The level of preparedness is pretty high on all (policy
options)," Draghi said.
In the run-up to Thursday's meeting, several senior
policymakers flagged the ECB's readiness to ease policy further
if needed, while at the same time playing down the prospect of
immediate action.
Peter Praet, the bank's chief economist who begins the rate
meetings with a policy recommendation, last month put the
possibility of the ECB embarking on asset buys - or quantitative
easing - on the agenda.
However, another senior ECB policymaker, Benoit Coeure, said
last week the ECB did not need to make large-scale asset
purchases.
The bank's vice-president, Vitor Constancio, has said the
ECB would only cut the deposit rate it pays banks for holding
their money overnight - now at zero - into negative territory in
an extreme situation.
Draghi said an LTRO would only be conducted if the ECB felt
confident the money would flow into the real economy and not
subsidise banks' balance sheets.
Banks invested much of last year's cheap money in stocks and
bonds and made a tidy profit. At the same time, lending levels
have continued to fall.