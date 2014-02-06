* Rates on hold at record low, as expected
* Says emerging market turmoil could hit economy
* Draghi highlights "fresh evidence" early next month
* Sees protracted low inflation, no deflation
By Sakari Suoninen
FRANKFURT, Feb 6 The European Central Bank left
interest rates at a record low on Thursday but put markets on
alert for a possible move in March, acknowledging that
emerging-market turbulence could hit the euro zone.
Risks to the currency bloc's economy remain skewed to the
downside, ECB President Mario Draghi said after interest rates
were held at 0.25 percent, and inflation would be low for a
protracted period.
"Developments in global money and financial market
conditions and related uncertainties, notably in the emerging-
market economies, may have the potential to negatively affect
economic conditions," Draghi told a news conference.
"The reason for today's decision not to act has really to do
with the complexity of the situation ... and the need to acquire
more information," he said.
Draghi immediately put markets on alert for possible ECB
action in March, when he said the Governing Council would have
more information at its disposal, including new forecasts from
the bank's staff that will extend into 2016 for the first time.
If emerging-market turmoil persists, a move is more likely
next month. A downgrade in the ECB's staff inflation estimate -
already at just 1.2 percent for 2014 - could prompt action.
"On balance, we think President Draghi signalled that the
Council has effectively called 'time-out' on the rate cut
debate, and decided to wait one month before deciding whether to
take further action," said RBS economist Richard Barwell.
"On that basis, we too will postpone our rate-cut call from
February to March, not cancel it altogether."
A sharp drop in euro zone inflation to 0.7 percent in
January, well below the ECB's target of just under 2 percent,
would have focused policymakers' minds, particularly since
emerging turmoil could put further downward pressure on prices.
ECB policymakers are already thinking about what action to
take, if they see the need. The discussion at Thursday's meeting
focused on what could bring about a materialising of the
downside risks that would prompt action, Draghi said.
Markets scaled back their expectations of future ECB easing
as Draghi spoke, with the euro rising to $1.36 from
$1.3493 before the news conference started. German Bund yields
and euro zone money market rates also rose.
Draghi fended off suggestions that deflation in the euro
zone was a grave threat, adding that inflation expectations
remained firmly anchored. If that changes, a significant policy
response would be likely.
"We are monitoring developments carefully and are ready to
consider all available instruments," he said, adding that the
bank was ready to "take further decisive action if required."
Money market traders had expected no change in rates, nor
any other policy steps, a Reuters poll taken on Monday showed.
The Bank of England faces a different problem - trying to
convince markets that resurgent growth will not require an early
interest rate rise. It too left policy on hold on Thursday.
DANGER ZONE
The ECB is wary of inflation getting stuck in what Draghi
has called a "danger zone" below 1 percent and vowed again to
keep rates at present or lower levels for an "extended period".
An emerging-market selloff risks forcing the euro higher,
which would put more downward pressure on prices.
Asked about coordinating monetary policy action to address
emerging-market turmoil, Draghi said this could be difficult as
central banks all have their own mandates. But it could be
discussed, so long as mandates were not compromised, he said.
For now, economic recovery is intact, though still in its
infancy. The euro zone's private sector logged its busiest month
in 2-1/2 years in January, surveys showed on Wednesday.
"We must be extremely cautious about this recovery. It is
still fragile and it is still uneven," Draghi said.
A month ago, he set out markers for further ECB action,
pledging the central bank would take action if its inflation
outlook worsened or money markets saw "unwarranted" tightening.
But the ECB does not have a lot of ammunition left to boost
inflation. There might be only one more rate cut in its arsenal
and even that would be smaller than the usual quarter point.
Short-term interest rate volatility has been another
headache for the ECB.
To prevent spikes in market rates, the bank could choose to
end the offsetting government bond purchases made when the euro
debt crisis was raging, which would add about 175 billion euros
($236.82 billion) to the money markets.
Draghi said that was one option under consideration, but it
was not discussed in detail at Thursday's meeting, when
policymakers had a "broad discussion" about all instruments.
"No action in Frankfurt today, but the door to further steps
remains wide open as headline inflation stays weak," said
Berenberg economist Christian Schulz. "The March meeting in
particular, when the ECB's inflation forecast for 2016 will be
published, could be crucial."
($1 = 0.7390 euros)
(Additional reporting by Paul Carrel and Eva Taylor. Writing by
Mike Peacock; Editing by Jeremy Gaunt, Larry King)