* Rates seen on hold at record low of 1.0 pct
* ECB to resist German-led pressure to prepare exit strategy
* Spain woes highlight risk of crisis flaring up again
By Paul Carrel
FRANKFURT, April 4 The European Central Bank
will hold interest rates at a record low of 1 percent on
Wednesday and resist German pressure to flag an exit from its
crisis-fighting mode as the euro zone recovery looks
increasingly fragile and concerns grow about Spain.
Germany's powerful Bundesbank has led a push by central
bankers from the euro zone's core for the ECB to begin preparing
an exit from crisis measures that have seen it loosen the rules
for tapping ECB funding operations.
The ECB has pumped over 1 trillion euros into the financial
system with twin 3-year funding operations, or LTROs, to head
off a credit crunch that late last year risked exacerbating the
euro zone crisis and jeopardising the currency project.
The German-led group of policymakers is concerned that the
wave of cash risks stoking inflation pressures.
Euro zone inflation eased to 2.6 percent in March - above
the ECB target of just below 2 percent and higher than expected
- but the renewed worries about Spain mean the ECB cannot afford
to signal a rate rise or an exit from the funding measures.
"I think the situation is far too fragile for the ECB to
meddle in exit strategies at the moment, especially if you look
at Spain," said Berenberg Bank's Christian Schulz, a former ECB
economist.
" It's clear the downtrend in yields on sovereign bonds was
triggered by the LTROs. If the ECB were to say 'well, actually
now we're thinking about exiting this strategy', that would
cause concern over whether these low interest rates are
sustainable. That's why I think they'll be extremely cautious."
Returns on Spain's 10-year bonds fell to 4.65 percent in
early February, after the first of the twin LTRO operations, but
have since risen back to about 5.4 percent.
A rise in government bond buys by banks in Spain and Italy
in February showed they were plying the "Sarkozy trade" - a term
adopted by markets after the French president suggested
governments urge banks flush with ECB cash to buy their bonds.
This trade helped push down yields on Spanish and Italian
government bonds, but the renewed concerns about the public
finances in Spain - the euro zone's fourth-largest economy -
have sent them higher again.
At Wednesday's post-rate decision news conference, ECB
President Mario Draghi will be grilled on how worried he is
about the possibility of Spain having to request a bailout after
the rise in its refinancing costs.
Spain announced deep cuts to its central government budget
on Friday as it battles to convince European partners and debt
markets it can rein in its budget deficit in the face of growing
complaints from the public. The savings for this year are around
2.5 percent of gross domestic product (GDP).
WORST OVER?
The ECB believes it has done as much as it can to fight the
crisis and Draghi has put the onus firmly on governments to act.
They responded last week by agreeing to raise their financial
firewall to 700 billion euros ($930 billion).
The ECB is nonetheless concerned that its generous funding
operations have made banks too dependent, and wants to wean
banks off such loans.
The central bank has an ally on that issue in the European
Banking Authority (EBA), which wants banks to stand on their own
two feet and at its board meeting this week is trying to come up
with ways to encourage them to do so.
The bank dependency concerns and Spanish worries are playing
out against a deteriorating economic backdrop across the euro
zone. While Draghi said last month the worst of the crisis was
over, the latest economic data show the economy stumbling again.
Last month, the economy was hit by a sharp fall in French
and German factory activity that even the most pessimistic
economists failed to predict.
This means that even though inflation has proved to be
stickier than forecast, the ECB is not about to tighten policy
any time soon. It had to reverse two rate rises last year as the
crisis came back with a vengeance and will be careful not to
repeat the mistake of abandoning its low-rate policy too soon.
Analysts have pushed back their view on the next rate move,
a Reuters poll showed. They now expect rates to have
reached a floor - they equal a record low 1.0 percent - and tip
them to go up late next year at the earliest.
Some economists even believe that, despite pressure from the
hardliners to prepare an exit strategy, the ECB will need to cut
rates again later this year.
"With more negative news on the economy coming through and
probably also inflation to decline further, we still think there
is room for lower rates over the course of the year," said
Juergen Michels at Citigroup, who expected two more 1/4-point
rate cuts this year to take the headline rate to 0.5 percent.