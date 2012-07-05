* Rate decision 1145 GMT, news conference 1230 GMT
* ECB refi rate expected to be cut by 25 bps to 0.75 pct
* Deposit rate could go to zero
* Chance of further measures taken this month low
By Sakari Suoninen
FRANKFURT, July 5 The European Central Bank is
widely expected to cut borrowing costs to a record low on
Thursday to support a deteriorating euro zone economy and
complement measures agreed by government leaders last week to
tackle the bloc's debt crisis.
Economic surveys released on Wednesday suggested even euro
zone powerhouse Germany is entering a modest downturn and
investors want the ECB to take action. The consensus forecast is
for a 1/4-percentage point cut in its main interest rate.
The central bank is under pressure from investors and even
the International Monetary Fund to take bolder measures, with
IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde urging the bank to
resume its purchases of government bonds - an unlikely scenario.
The ECB's main refinancing rate is already at a record low
of 1.0 percent, and 48 of 71 economists in a Reuters poll expect
the bank to cut it further, most of them by 25 basis points to
0.75 percent. Some others see a larger decrease.
An interest rate cut is not seen as a panacea for the euro
zone's problems, which stem from a loss of confidence in state
and bank finances, but a reduction in borrowing costs would show
the ECB is ready to breathe life into the flagging economy.
"It's not so much about the real effect that (a rate cut)
will have," said Nordea analyst Aurelija Augulyte. "It's more a
psychological game, a game of trying to be supportive of
sentiment."
There is only a slim chance the ECB will offer a repeat of
the twin 3-year ultra-cheap loans with which it funnelled over 1
trillion euros to banks in December and February. But the ECB
could cut the deposit rate it pays banks for parking money with
it overnight and which acts as a floor for the money market.
IMF ADVICE
The IMF on Tuesday publicly questioned the wisdom of cutting
rates further and urged the ECB to buy the bonds of distressed
euro zone countries. ECB policymakers are unlikely to heed this
advice, however, with Executive Board member Peter Praet having
offered the clearest signal that the bank will cut rates.
"There is no doctrine that interest rates cannot fall below
1 percent," he said on June 27. Rate cuts "are justified if they
contribute to guaranteeing price stability in the medium term."
Furthermore, a core of ECB policymakers feel the bank's bond
buying programme - dormant for four months - amounts to monetary
financing of governments, which is beyond the ECB mandate.
Easing price pressures give the ECB far clearer cover to cut
interest rates, backing up the summit deal last week when
government leaders agreed to let the euro zone's rescue fund
inject aid directly into banks and intervene on bond markets.
While inflation remains above the ECB's target of just below
2 percent, it has been sliding recently and ECB staff expect it
to average 1.6 percent next year, giving room for a rate cut.
Business surveys released on Wednesday strengthened the case
for a cut, showing the euro zone's private sector downturn eased
only slightly in June and that it remains in recessionary
territory.
A cut would be welcomed by the southern European banks that
have tapped the ECB heavily for loans. A 25-basis-point cut
would decrease annual interest payments from the 1 trillion
euros in 3-year loans by about 2.5 billion euros.
"Given the banks' reliance on (such) funds, that will
produce a very immediate injection into the financial system,"
Lena Komileva at G+ Economics said.
DEPOSIT RATE
In addition to the main refinancing rate, analysts are eager
to see whether, and by how much, the ECB cuts its deposit rate,
which acts as a floor for the money market.
A cut to as low as zero - from 0.25 percent now - could
encourage banks to lend to each other rather than simply parking
funds of up to 800 billion euros back at the ECB every night.
However, a deposit rate of zero could hamper the functioning
of the money market as costs would exceed returns.
And, even with the deposit rate at zero, "good banks don't
want to lend to insolvent banks," Nordea's Augulyte said, adding
she expected a 15 basis point cut, to 0.1 percent.
In a Reuters poll, money market traders were evenly split
between cutting and holding the rate.
The ECB is unlikely to announce any further "non-standard
measures" - bond purchases or ultra-long loans - after already
loosening its lending rules on June 22. It will want to see the
impact of that step before tweaking the framework.
ECB President Mario Draghi will be quizzed on how firm the
central bank's opposition is to reactivating its bond buy
programme, and whether it could change its mind regarding giving
the ESM bailout fund the option to tap ECB funds.
While the ECB is not ready to announce that the SMP bond
programme is officially over, it has become clear that the
purchases would be restarted only in an absolute emergency.
"The bond buying programme is in a deep sleep, and it will
remain there," ECB Governing Council member Klaas Knot said in a
magazine interview released on Wednesday.
Less clear is what Draghi will say about giving the euro
zone's ESM permanent bailout fund a banking licence, which would
allow it to exponentially increase its firepower from the
planned 500 billion euros.
Some analysts see the ECB changing its course on ESM as the
best option to quell the debt crisis.
"I think it's easier for the ECB and the Bundesbank to
change their minds regarding the ESM than to reactivate the SMP
programme," said Natixis economist Sylvain Broyer.
"We will at some point have to buy sovereign debt en masse,
and it would be cleverer to let the ESM do it."