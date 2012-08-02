* Markets, politicians, U.S. pressure Draghi to deliver
* Sources see joint ECB action with euro zone rescue fund in
Sept.
* Finnish PM says euro zone preparing to buy bonds at
auction
By Sakari Suoninen
FRANKFURT, Aug 2 European Central Bank President
Mario Draghi was under intense pressure from investors, European
leaders and even the United States to deliver on Thursday on his
pledge to do whatever it takes to save the euro.
Draghi faced the biggest test of his nine months' leadership
of the central bank at its monthly policy meeting, w hich began
at 0700 GMT. Any sign that he overplayed his hand when he made
the bold pledge a week ago could see markets punish the euro
zone.
"Draghi has unfortunately painted himself into a corner," JP
Morgan analyst Pavan Wadhwa said in a conference call. "The ECB
does need to demonstrate its credibility... Otherwise Draghi
will lose face completely."
Reuters reported on Monday that the main idea under
consideration is re-activating the ECB's bond-buying programme
for Spain and Italy in tandem with the euro zone's rescue funds,
but that action could be at least five weeks away.
Highlighting market pressure for the ECB to come up with a
plan, Spain had to pay higher yields than a month earlier on its
10-year bonds at an auction on Thursday, although it easily sold
3.1 billion euros of debt, passing a key test.
Spain sold the 10-year paper at an average yield of 6.647
percent - a rate analysts say is close to unsustainable. The
rise in Spanish borrowing costs is forcing euro zone
policymakers into bolder action than they have taken before.
"We still see risks for the Spanish debt near term as risks
of disappointment after today's ECB meeting remain high," said
market economist Annalisa Piazza of Newedge Strategy.
Finnish Prime Minister Jyrki Katainen told an Italian
newspaper European leaders were preparing for the euro zone's
rescue funds to buy bonds on primary market for two years, with
a decision likely in September.
German daily Sueddeutsche Zeitung reported the ECB was
planning concerted action with the European Stability Mechanism
(ESM) to purchase sovereign debt from Spain or Italy - though a
final decision was not likely until September.
The ECB has little margin for error to maintain its
credibility and avoid bond yields climbing to unsustainable
levels in the indebted countries on the euro zone periphery.
WHATEVER IT TAKES
Katainen told Italian newspaper La Stampa: "We will make our
proposal in September. So far what has been discussed has been
using the ESM to buy bonds of countries in trouble on the
secondary market, but I don't think that's the right solution.
"Last year the ECB did that and calmed the markets for a few
weeks and then everything went back to how it was before."
He told another Italian newspaper, Repubblica: "We have to
find the way to use the (ESM) more efficiently, for example by
buying state bonds on the primary market. That would go straight
at the problem, lowering spreads more strongly".
Draghi said last Thursday that the political capital
invested in the euro is often underestimated.
"Within our mandate, the ECB is ready to do whatever it
takes to preserve the euro. And believe me, it will be enough,"
Draghi told an investment conference in London.
Spanish and Italian bond yields fell markedly after Draghi's
speech, and inaction could send them higher again.
"We could see markets going back to where they were before
last Thursday," said Nordea analyst Anders Svendsen, who expects
more words but little concrete action from the meeting.
Other countries, especially the United States, have raised
pressure on the ECB to act as the two-and-a-half year old euro
zone crisis weighs on global growth.
The ECB could be the second major central bank to disappoint
in two days after the U.S. Federal Reserve dashed expectations
among some investors on Wednesday by taking no immediate new
measures to revive the economy.
The Fed stopped short of offering new monetary stimulus,
though it signaled more strongly that further bond buying could
be in store to help a U.S. economic recovery that it said had
lost momentum this year.
GERMAN DISSENT
The ECB has already bought government bonds through its
Securities Markets Programme (SMP), spending more than 210
billion euros on them so far. Re-employing the existing tool
would avoid legal battles that any novel measures could face.
While the SMP is widely viewed as having had very limited
success, it is at least available immediately and could be used
in a new form, combining it with the euro zone's temporary EFSF
and permanent ESM bailout funds.
The ECB could use the SMP to buy bonds once Spain makes a
formal request for assistance and signs up to a reform programme
with international monitoring.
A revival of ECB bond buys was seen as the most likely
option in a Reuters poll of money-market traders.
"Based on Draghi's comments a restart of SMP (or EFSF/ESM)
buying appears the most likely response," Danske Bank's Allan
von Mehren and Anders Moller Lumholtz said in a note.
Another option for a quick start, suggested by Goldman Sachs
economist and former senior ECB official Huw Pill, would be for
the ECB to let national central banks buy private-sector assets
in targeted operations to ease credit availability.
ECB action is hamstrung by EU rules forbidding it from
financing governments. The ECB issued a legal opinion in March
2011 ruling out perhaps the biggest gun, giving the ESM bailout
fund rights to tap the ECB for funds to increase its firepower.
The ECB has to find a way to get any measures past Germany,
the euro zone's largest economy and its principal paymaster. The
Bundesbank issues regular reminders of inflationary dangers
stemming from non-standard measures such as bond purchases and
the limits central banks face.
Former ECB chief economist Juergen Stark, a German who quit
last year in opposition to bond-buying, kept up the pressure
even as the ECB met, telling N-TV television: "The central bank
is not a money printing machine to solve the problems of the
real economy and the problems that some countries have."
The dilemma for Europe is that too little action now could
create bigger problems later. If borrowing costs don't come down
and Spain and Italy are forced to seek bailouts, the ESM's 500
billion euro capacity would soon be exhausted, and it would need
more funds.
NO RATE CUT EXPECTED
Another tool at the ECB's disposal - cutting interest rates
- is unlikely to be used again so soon after it lowered the main
rate to a record low of 0.75 percent in July. A Reuters poll
showed that economists expect another rate cut before the end of
the year, but only seven out of 70 expected it this month.
News on Thursday of a bigger-than-expected fall in euro zone
factory prices in June kept the ECB's options open for a further
rate cut later this year.
As the crisis has intensified, the euro has weakened in
foreign exchange markets. It has fallen about 15 percent in the
past year to trade at $1.23. On a trade-weighed basis it trades
at nine-year lows.
The falling euro is good for European exports but is likely
to delay the day when inflation falls below the ECB's target of
2 percent. In July, it remained at 2.4 percent. It also assuages
fears of deflation, a spectre that could otherwise have prompted
the ECB to consider large-scale bond buying.
"To move into large-scale asset purchases from purely
monetary stance motivation will take a while," J.P. Morgan
economist David Mackie said. "It's certainly not going to happen
... until we get into next year."