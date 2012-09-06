* Draghi expected to announce framework for bond buying
* No intervention size, yield targets to be given -sources
* Interest rate cut not up for discussion this month
* Meeting starts; rate decision at 1145 GMT, Draghi at 1230
By Eva Kuehnen
FRANKFURT, Sept 6 European Central Bank chief
Mario Draghi faces the most decisive moment of his presidency on
Thursday when he tries to heal divisions among policymakers and
deliver on his promise to save the euro.
Investors want to hear how the ECB will start a new
bond-buying programme to help bring down the borrowing costs of
Spain and Italy, after disagreements between bank policymakers
over the plan were played out in public last week.
Germany's Bild newspaper reported that ECB Governing Council
member Jens Weidmann, who also heads the Bundesbank, considered
quitting over the scheme but was dissuaded from doing so by his
country's government. His predecessor Axel Weber resigned last
year over the ECB's first bond purchase programme.
Renewed ECB intervention in the euro zone's bond markets is
crucial for buying governments time to come up with a
longer-term response to the bloc's debt crisis.
The ECB's Governing Council began meeting at 0700 GMT to
discuss the new bond plan.
Investors are looking for Draghi to flesh out enough details
of the plan to back up his promise on July 26 to do "whatever it
takes" to preserve the euro when he speaks after the Governing
Council meets.
"Expectations are extremely high. If the ECB does not
deliver, we will get into another bad patch," said Gilles Moec,
senior European economist at Deutsche Bank.
Spanish and Italian government bond yields have fallen
significantly since Draghi said on Aug. 2 that the ECB would buy
bonds issued by Madrid and Rome.
ECB debt purchases - which would succeed the bank's
Securities Markets Programme that has been dormant since March -
would only resume under strict conditions and if countries first
sought help from the euro zone rescue fund.
Markets have been expecting Draghi to unveil a bold plan
after Thursday's policy meeting.
But while he is likely to deliver a framework for new bond
purchases, he will give no details of planned amounts or
explicit targets for yield spreads or levels of interest rates,
two central bank sources told Reuters.
"A number of investors expect that the button will be pushed
without further ado, but it is a bit more complicated than
that," Deutsche Bank's Moec said.
SECURING MAJORITY SUPPORT
Securing majority support on the Governing Council for a
plan that Weidmann can live with represents the trickiest
balancing act Draghi has faced since he took over the ECB
presidency on Nov. 1 last year.
Weidmann has expressed concern that intervening in the bond
market to reduce the borrowing costs of struggling euro zone
countries such as Spain and Italy - which had reached levels
that were unaffordable in anything but the short term - would
break the ECB taboo of financing euro zone member states.
Weidmann is under pressure from within Germany, where former
ECB chief economist Juergen Stark said the bank would take
enormous risks onto its balance sheet with more bond buying.
"The political pressure on the central bank is massive,"
Stark, who like Weber resigned over the ECB's last bond-buying
programme, wrote in Thursday's edition of Die Welt newspaper.
"What is worse: The ECB Council appears ready, by the
majority, to give in to this pressure in defiance of its core
duty and independence."
Other ECB policymakers see a greater urgency to help Spain
and Italy to prevent the euro zone crisis from deepening.
One of the sources said the ECB is keen to attach strict
conditions to its new programme. These will be enforced by the
International Monetary Fund - which has a reputation for being
tougher than European Union institutions - to keep up the
pressure for reform.
Due to the paperwork involved in requesting such
intervention, the source added that the ECB is unlikely to start
buying bonds as soon as Thursday.
The Governing Council would decide on a case-by-case basis
and keep close tabs on the programme, one source said, while the
other source ruled out a shock-and-awe approach, in which the
ECB would start off by buying huge amounts to impress markets.
The ECB was prepared to waive its senior creditor status on
bonds it purchased - meaning it would be treated equally with
private creditors in case of default.
"There is a problem if central banks insist on the preferred
creditor status, because the more the public sector intervenes
in the bond market, the less interest private investors will
have," said one of the sources, who has seen preparatory
documents for the Council meeting.
ALL ABOUT BOND BUYS
The terms of ECB intervention, which Draghi is expected to
lay out when he reports the Council's decisions at a news
conference at 1230 GMT, will determine whether Spain seeks help.
Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy said on Sunday that Spain, the
euro zone's fourth largest economy, would consider seeking extra
aid on top of an up to 100 billion euro rescue of its banks, but
he wanted to see details of the ECB's programme before deciding.
Asked about ECB bond buying and a conflict of interest
between Spain and Germany, Rajoy told Germany's Frankfurter
Allgemeine Zeitung: "I understand Germany's concerns and know
Germany's economic history ... the risk premium and difference
in interest rates are rendering our efforts worthless."
"It is good to have principles in life. But sometimes it is
also good to be flexible," he added.
Spain is in recession and a quarter of its workers are out
of a job, meaning tax revenue is falling and this is undermining
the government's austerity drive.
Economies in the euro zone are drifting further apart with
troubled countries such as Greece, Portugal and Spain at one end
of the scale and Germany still growing at the other. This means
the ECB's record low interest rate of 0.75 percent is too high
for some and too low for others.
One of the sources said the meeting would focus on bond
buying, which meant there "would be no time to discuss interest
rates".
"It's all about the bond programme," the source said.
The Council, however, is expected to broaden the list of
securities banks can pledge as collateral at the ECB in return
for cash, something that will be particularly important for
Spain's ailing banking sector.