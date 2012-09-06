* Draghi says ECB Council agreed on bond-buying
* Will remove any doubt about irreversibility of euro
* No limit set on size of sovereign bond buys
* Draghi says ECB to waive preferred creditor status
* Support not unanimous; repeats critical view
* ECB holds interest rates
By Eva Kuehnen
FRANKFURT, Sept 6 The European Central Bank
agreed on Thursday to launch a new and potentially unlimited
bond-buying programme to lower struggling euro zone countries'
borrowing costs and draw a line under the debt crisis.
Seeking to back up his July pledge to do whatever it takes
to preserve the euro, ECB President Mario Draghi said the new
plan, aimed at the secondary market, would address bond market
distortions and "unfounded" fears of investors about the
survival of the euro.
The scheme, to which Germany's Bundesbank reiterated its
opposition, would focus on bonds maturing within three years and
was strictly within the ECB's mandate, Draghi said. Only one
member of the ECB Governing Council had dissented, he said.
"Under appropriate conditions, we will have a fully
effective backstop to prevent potentially destructive
scenarios," Draghi told a news conference after the central
bank's monthly meeting On Thursday.
"No ex-ante quantitative limits are set on the size of
outright monetary transactions," he said, using the formal term
for ECB bond-buying programmes.
Investors were on tenterhooks, waiting to hear how
decisively the ECB would act to help bring down the borrowing
costs of Spain and Italy, after disagreements among policymakers
on the plan were played out in public last week.
Draghi's statement at least met expectations, analysts said.
With the bond-buying plan the focus of Thursday's meeting, the
ECB kept interest rates on hold, leaving its main rate unchanged
at 0.75 percent.
"The details ... released today add to the credibility of
the safety net taking shape in the euro zone and should support
demand for euro zone assets," said Andrew Cox, G10 strategist at
CitiFX in New York.
Euro zone blue chip stocks soared 3.2 percent to levels not
seen since March in response.
Pressure on Draghi intensified after an unsubstantiated
German newspaper report last week that Bundesbank chief Jens
Weidmann had considered resigning over his opposition to
bond-buying, although several sources say he has made no such
threat and believes in staying at the table to argue his case.
Draghi succeeded in securing overwhelming support on the
Governing Council for the plan despite Weidmann's opposition.
"In the most recent discussions, as before, Bundesbank
President Jens Weidmann reiterated his frequently substantiated
critical stance towards the purchase of government bonds," the
German central bank said in a statement.
"He regards such purchases as being tantamount to financing
governments by printing banknotes," it added.
Other ECB policymakers saw a greater urgency to help Spain
and Italy and prevent the euro zone crisis from deepening.
STRICT CONDITIONS
Draghi said the ECB would only help countries that signed up
to and implemented strict policy conditions, with the euro
zone's rescue fund also buying their bonds, and preferably with
the IMF involved in designing and monitoring the conditions.
Renewed ECB intervention in the euro zone's bond markets is
crucial to buy governments time to come up with a longer-term
response to the bloc's debt crisis, which began in early 2010.
Spanish and Italian government bond yields have fallen
significantly since Draghi said on Aug. 2 that the ECB would buy
bonds issued by Madrid and Rome. They fell further after he
fleshed out his plan to intervene on Thursday.
The ECB would not target specific bond yields, Draghi said.
ECB debt purchases - which would succeed the bank's
Securities Markets Programme that has been dormant since March -
would be suspended if countries did not comply with the terms.
With Germany's constitutional court not due to rule on the
new ESM rescue fund until next week, there was no prospect of
the ECB intervening immediately.
Highlighting the euro zone's economic predicament, Draghi
said growth in the region would recover only gradually. Fresh
ECB staff projections pointed to the economy contracting this
year by between 0.2 and 0.6 percentage points.
One downside for policymakers may be an increase in
commodity prices, which were buoyed by the ECB announcement.
Brent crude oil gained rose $1.50 on Thursday to $114.59 a
barrel and wheat rose 8 cents a bushel to $8.54.
NO SENIORITY
Draghi also said the ECB was prepared to waive its senior
creditor status on bonds it purchased - meaning it would be
treated equally with private creditors in case of default.
The central bank hopes that by removing private investors'
concern about being paid back last in the event of a sovereign
default, they will not head for the exits if the ECB intervenes
and buys bonds.
The ECB assumed preferred creditor status in Greece's debt
restructuring earlier this year, leaving private investors to
suffer a writedown in the value of their Greek sovereign bond
holdings while the paper it held was untouched.
In another potential sop to the Bundesbank, Draghi said all
bond purchases would be "sterilised" by taking in an equivalent
amount in deposits from banks to avoid any risk of inflation.
The ECB's insistence on countries agreeing to strict
conditions before it buys their bonds fed doubts about whether
Spain would seek help, and led to disappointment with the new
ECB bond-buying programme among some investors.
Draghi said bond buys would be tied to "strict and effective
conditionality" and focused on debt maturities up to 3 years.
"The involvement of the IMF shall be sought also for the
design of country-specific conditionality and the monitoring of
such programmes," he said, adding that now it was up to the
governments of the euro zone to act.
International Monetary Fund chief Christine Lagarde welcomed
the new ECB bond-buying programme and said the global lender was
ready to cooperate "within our frameworks".
Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy and German Chancellor
Angela Merkel said they did not discuss conditions for aid for
Spain, despite expectations Rajoy would seek Germany's support
for a bailout in a bilateral meeting in Madrid on Thursday.
"A lot depends on the country asking for help through the
ESM, and Spain doesn't seem to be ready," said Francois Savary,
chief investment officer at Reyl in Geneva. "It means that a lot
remains in the hands of politicians."