* Refi rate seen on hold at 0.5 pct, deposit rate at zero
* Draghi seen trying to stem fallout from Fed exit plan
* News conference to focus on forward guidance, ECB minutes
By Paul Carrel
FRANKFURT, Aug 1 Signs of a tentative euro zone
recovery are easing pressure on the European Central Bank to
take fresh policy action and on Thursday it will emphasise its
message that interest rates are on hold for an extended period.
Stronger economic reports in the past few days support the
ECB's expectations of a recovery later this year, though the
policy options are complicated by market responses to the U.S.
Federal Reserve's plans to slow its economic stimulus programme.
The ECB responded last month to the market turmoil roused by
the Fed's exit plan by breaking with precedent and declaring it
would keep interest rates at record lows for an extended period
and that it may yet cut further.
Individual policymakers' interpretation of the ECB's forward
guidance over last month has blurred the message, however, with
Bundesbank chief Jens Weidmann insisting the ECB had not "tied
itself to the mast".
The result is that the ploy has proven only partially
successful in calming markets and offsetting the Fed fallout.
"In some respects there is some additional complexity this
month," said Nomura economist Nick Matthews, who expected the
ECB to leave its main rate on hold at a record low of 0.5
percent, though he saw a risk of a cut.
"You've got the improvement in the survey data but at the
same time you've got a month's worth of forward guidance impact
to look at and the bottom line is it has not made a huge impact
on the level of market rates," he added.
The Fed offered no hint after its latest policy meeting
ended on Wednesday that it plans to trim its stimulus programme
soon, saying the U.S. economy is recovering but still needs
support.
In the euro zone, unemployment fell for the first time in
more than two years in June, business and economic sentiment
rose to a 15-month high in July, and surveys suggested
unexpected growth in private sector business.
A Reuters poll showed 69 of 70 economists expect the central
bank to refrain from rate cuts.
But lending to firms is still declining in the euro zone and
is especially weak across the bloc's troubled debtor countries,
which could keep calls for lower policy rates alive.
ECB President Mario Draghi said the 23-man Governing Council
discussed a rate cut last month, before deciding to hold.
"I think they're going to have a discussion about cutting
rates again, there will be some on the Governing Council who
will have arguments for that - to push a recovery, to really get
things going," said Berenberg Bank's Christian Schulz.
"But net net, everything that happened between last month's
meeting and this month was positive and in some cases may have
even surprised the ECB on the upside, so I don't really see them
cutting rates," he added.
GUIDANCE ON GUIDANCE
Fresh ECB staff forecasts in September may give ECB
policymakers grounds to cut rates or - if the growth projections
are revised up - make their language less dovish.
But the focus at Thursday's post-rate decision news
conference will be on discussion at the ECB about publishing the
minutes of Council meetings, and the forward guidance message.
Draghi told a German newspaper in an interview published on
Tuesday he wants to begin publishing the minutes of ECB Council
meetings, which until now have been kept secret.
However, such a move to increase transparency at the central
bank is sure to meet resistance from some ECB policymakers, who
fear the move could open them up to political pressure from
national governments and will take time to agree.
Explaining the ECB's expectation that it would keep rates at
record lows for an "extended period", Draghi gave little away
last month when pressed on the timeframe, saying it was "not six
months, it's not 12 months. It's an extended period of time."
He cited a subdued inflation outlook, economic weakness and
subdued monetary dynamics as underpinning this expectation.
But the ECB's steer is more flimsy than the guidance offered
by the Federal Reserve, which, aside from calling time on its
quantitative easing plan, has promised to keep its main interest
rate near zero at least until the unemployment rate falls to 6.5
percent and as long as inflation stays below 2.5 percent.
Analysts did not expect Draghi to come out with any specific
time horizon or thresholds for the ECB's guidance on Thursday,
making the tone of his comments all the more important.
"He will try to verbally reinforce the guidance and the
downside bias on rates, and probably threaten action if there is
no improvement, which could put the focus on the next couple of
meetings for any additional policy measures," said Matthews at
Nomura.