* ECB holds refi rate at 0.5 percent, deposit rate at zero
* Draghi reaffirms forward guidance on rates
* Says policy to support recovery into 2014
* Considering more information such as published minutes
By Eva Taylor and Sakari Suoninen
FRANKFURT, Aug 1 The European Central Bank left
interest rates at a record low 0.5 percent on Thursday and
affirmed that they will remain there for some while to come and
could yet fall further.
ECB President Mario Draghi hinted that policy would not be
tightened until well into next year at the earliest, although
the central bank will give no time horizon for when rates might
move.
"Our monetary policy stance ... provides support to a
gradual recovery in economic activity in the remaining part of
the year and in 2014," Draghi told a news conference.
"The Governing Council confirms that it expects the key ECB
rates to remain at present or lower levels for an extended
period of time," he said, reiterating last month's first stab at
giving forward guidance on rates.
That was unanimously supported by the 23-strong council, he
said. Draghi was guarded, however, when pressed on whether the
policymakers discussed a rate cut this month.
"We actually discussed only forward guidance, and within
that ... confirmation of forward guidance you have an implicit
decision about today's interest rates," he said. "And the
decision about forward guidance was in fact unanimous."
The apparent absence of a discussion about cutting rates
contrasted with last month, when Draghi said the council had an
"extensive discussion" about a cut before deciding to hold.
Berenberg bank economist Holger Schmieding said this change
and the ECB's view that an upturn in economic indicators pointed
to a pick up later this year, "can be seen as modestly hawkish,
in the sense that they may dampen residual rate cut hopes".
A closely watched business survey showed earlier on Thursday
that euro zone manufacturing grew for the first time in two
years in July. Moreover, unemployment in the
bloc fell for the first time in more than two years in June.
Despite the promising economic reports, the ECB policy
options are complicated by market responses to the U.S. Federal
Reserve's plans to slow its stimulus programme.
NO PRECISE DEADLINE
The ECB reacted last month to market turmoil sparked by the
Fed's exit plan by breaking with precedent and offering forward
guidance on rates.
Individual policymakers' interpretations of that guidance
over the last month have blurred the message, however, with
Bundesbank chief Jens Weidmann insisting the ECB had not "tied
itself to the mast", while fellow German policy Joerg Asmussen
said the guidance was good for "beyond" 12 months.
The result is that the initiative has proven only partially
successful in calming markets and offsetting fallout from the
Fed's stance.
"There is no precise deadline," Draghi said, before adding:
"Current expectations of rate hikes in money markets are
according to our assessment unwarranted."
On Wednesday, the Fed said it would keep buying $85 billion
in mortgage and Treasury securities per month in an effort to
strengthen the economy, and gave a more dovish tilt to its
post-meeting statement.
The ECB decision to leave rates unchanged was almost
universally expected in a Reuters poll.
Draghi wants to begin publishing the minutes of ECB
meetings, which until now have been kept secret, and said
proposals on providing markets with more information would be
brought forward later in the year.
Draghi said he favoured a "richer communication", explaining
why decisions had or had not been taken. But he said it was
vital that any change did not put at risk the independence of
ECB members.
"We are not a one-country set-up," he said.
A move to increase transparency could meet resistance from
some ECB policymakers, who fear the move could open them up to
political pressure from national governments.
The ECB's forward guidance is more flimsy than the guidance
offered by the Fed, which, aside from getting ready to call time
on its quantitative easing plan, has promised to keep its main
interest rate near zero at least until the unemployment rate
falls to 6.5 percent and as long as inflation stays below 2.5
percent.
Draghi said there was no discussion of the ECB adopting an
economic threshold as a trigger.