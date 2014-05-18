BERLIN May 18 European Central Bank (ECB)
Executive Board member Peter Praet will recommend that the bank
cut its main refinancing rate to a record low of 0.15 percent
from 0.25 percent at its next policy meeting on June 5,
according to German magazine Der Spiegel.
The bank also wants to introduce a negative rate on bank
deposits for the first time of -0.1 percent as recommended by
Praet, Der Spiegel reported on Sunday, without citing a source.
Praet holds the economics portfolio on the ECB's executive
board and routinely makes a presentation and policy
recommendation at the beginning of Governing Council meetings
which then forms the basis for discussion.
The ECB's deposit rate is at zero at the moment and cutting
it lower would mean effectively charging banks to park their
money at the ECB overnight, which might be an incentive for them
to lend the money out instead.
The ECB was not available for comment.
Last week Reuters reported that the ECB was preparing a
package of policy options for its June meeting, including cuts
in all interest rates.
Five people familiar with the measures being prepared
detailed plans involving a potential rate cut, including the
ECB's deposit rate going negative for the first time, along with
targeted SME measures.
(Reporting by Alexandra Hudson)