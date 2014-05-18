(Updates with no comment from ECB)
BERLIN May 18 European Central Bank Executive
Board member Peter Praet will recommend that the bank cut its
main refinancing rate to a record low 0.15 percent from 0.25
percent at its policy meeting on June 5, according to the German
magazine Der Spiegel.
Praet is also expected to recommend the introduction of a
negative rate on bank deposits for the first time, Der Spiegel
reported on Sunday, without citing a source.
The ECB's deposit rate is now zero. Cutting it would
effectively charge banks to park their money at the ECB
overnight, which might be an incentive for them to lend the
money instead.
Praet holds the economics portfolio on the ECB's executive
board. He routinely makes a presentation and policy
recommendation at the beginning of Governing Council meetings,
which then form the basis for discussion.
The ECB declined to comment.
Last week Reuters reported that the ECB was preparing a
package of policy options for its June meeting, including cuts
in all interest rates.
Five people familiar with the measures being prepared
described plans involving a potential rate cut, including the
ECB's deposit rate going negative for the first time, along with
measures targeting small and mid-size companies.
