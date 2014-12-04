* ECB forecasts to give detailed picture of euro prospects
* President Draghi mulls further action, none likely yet
* Printing money to buy state bonds faces German opposition
By John O'Donnell
FRANKFURT, Dec 4 The European Central Bank will
spell out the scale of economic malaise facing the euro zone
after it meets on Thursday under growing pressure to take
dramatic action to prevent the bloc going into reverse.
With recovery stalled across much of the 18-country euro
area, ECB President Mario Draghi will present updated forecasts
from the bank's staff for growth in output as well as inflation.
Both measures are likely to be downgraded further.
While the ECB could extend a scheme to buy rebundled debt to
purchasing corporate bonds, it is unlikely that Draghi will
announce any radical immediate move to shore up the economy,
such as printing money to buy government bonds.
Economists, roughly half of whom expect the bank to start
buying government bonds - a step that should buoy the economy
when banks exchange bonds for ECB cash - have pencilled this in
for the first three months of next year.
ECB Vice-President Vitor Constancio said last week that the
bank would be better able to gauge in the first quarter whether
it needed to start buying sovereign bonds.
Quantitative easing, following in the footsteps of the U.S.
Federal Reserve, will be harder in the euro zone because of the
divisions between debt-shy countries such as Germany and
southern states including Greece.
Germany, the bloc's biggest economy by far and its most
influential, fears it would encourage reckless borrowing.
"The euro zone needs growth and jobs to ensure that it
survives," said Lena Komileva of consultancy G+ Economics,
warning of the obstacles to so-called quantitative easing.
"Germany's strong opposition ... raises questions about its
ability to act fast enough."
Euro zone inflation, a key yardstick of the economy's health
and viewed by investors as a trigger for the ECB to buy
government bonds, slowed to just 0.3 percent last month.
If prices were to start to falling, as they already have in
some countries, that could discourage consumers from shopping
while they wait for goods to get cheaper, creating a vicious
circle that pulls down the economy.
A conflict in Ukraine, which has frozen much of EU-Russian
commerce, a slowdown in momentum in China and war in Syria add
to the gloom.
A survey released on Wednesday suggested the euro zone
economy may contract again early next year.
The ECB has already cut borrowing costs to record lows,
given cheap loans to banks and started buying reparcelled debt
to kick-start lending.
On Thursday, Draghi is likely to reiterate its willingness
to do more if necessary.
