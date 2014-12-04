* ECB chief: will consider QE money-printing in early 2015
* Draghi signals ECB can press ahead even if some object
* German officials opposed Draghi's target to bolster assets
* ECB cuts forecasts for growth and inflation sharply
(Adds detail of meeting, background, expert comment)
By John O'Donnell and Reinhard Becker
FRANKFURT/BERLIN, Dec 4 The European Central
Bank will decide early next year whether to take further action
to revive the euro zone's economy, its president said on
Thursday, signalling that he would not allow opposition from
Germany or anyone else to stop it.
In his clearest language yet, Mario Draghi underlined the
central bank's commitment to supporting the ailing economy of
the 18-country bloc, and argued the case for printing fresh
money to buy assets such as state bonds.
But his remarks, which came within minutes of a meeting
where he clashed with German officials over his ambitions, set
him on a possible collision course with the euro zone's biggest
and single most important country.
Painting a gloomy picture of the euro bloc's prospects,
Draghi announced that the ECB expected economic output to be
lower in the coming years than it had predicted three months
ago, while a slump in the price of oil would further weaken
inflation.
Very low inflation is seen as a trigger for ECB action such
as printing fresh money to buy government bonds, a step known as
quantitative easing (QE) which Germany opposes.
"QE has been shown to be effective in the United States and
UK," Draghi told journalists at a press conference, saying that
he would not 'tolerate' the prospect of price stability, the
ECB's central goal, drifting off course.
Perhaps most significantly, however, Draghi made clear that
he would face down the considerable political opposition to
further radical action.
Last week, Sabine Lautenschlaeger, Germany's appointee to
the ECB's Executive Board, said now was not the time for state
bond buying. But Draghi said there was no need for all 18
countries to agree.
"Do we need to have unanimity to proceed on QE or can we
have a majority? I think we don't need unanimity," he said,
delivering a strong message to Germany.
German opposition nonetheless remains a serious obstacle.
Lautenschlaeger and Jens Weidmann, the head of Germany's
Bundesbank, opposed a decision on Thursday to harden up Draghi's
goal of bolstering the ECB's balance sheet of assets, such as
credit to banks, central bank sources told Reuters.
The ECB has set itself a goal of expanding its balance sheet
-- buying assets from banks and others in return for cash it
hopes will be pushed into the economy -- by up to 800 billion or
even 1 trillion euros ($1.24 trillion).
Many in the market were frustrated that Draghi was not
already able to go further.
"It's now patently clear that ... Draghi lacks the crucial
German support for launching full-blown quantitative easing,"
said Nicolas Spiro of Spiro Sovereign Strategy.
GRIM OUTLOOK
New forecasts by the ECB predicted the bloc's economy would
grow just 1.0 percent next year rather than the 1.6 percent
predicted just three months ago.
Inflation is seen at just 0.7 percent in 2015, down from a
September forecast of 1.1 percent and way below the target of
just under 2 percent.
If prices were to start to falling, as they already have in
some countries, that could discourage consumers from shopping
while they wait for goods to get cheaper, creating a vicious
circle that pulls down the economy.
"Early next year the Governing Council will reassess the
monetary stimulus achieved, the expansion of the balance sheet
and the outlook for price developments," Draghi said.
Speaking in the ECB's new 1.3 billion euro headquarters, an
imposing Frankfurt skyscraper designed to show the strength of
the currency, Draghi said particular attention would be paid to
tumbling oil prices.
Mounting concerns about the euro zone economy were
underlined by the U.S. Federal Reserve's influential vice
chairman, Stanley Fischer, who said money-printing would help
Europe as it had the United States.
Other major central banks including the Fed, Bank of Japan
and Bank of England, have already used QE to reboot their
economies.
Germany fears it would encourage reckless state borrowing
and fuel inflation in future.
(1 US dollar = 0.8074 euro)
(Additional reporting by Paul Taylor in Paris and Paul Carrel
in Frankfurt; Editing by Mike Peacock/Ruth Pitchford)