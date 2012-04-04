FRANKFURT, April 4 Ireland must keep to existing
commitments on future payments due on the high-interest funding
given to its crisis-hit banks, ECB President Mario Draghi said
on Wednesday, answering a question on efforts by Dublin to
refinance an element of the funding.
"We expect that future redemptions will be met according to
the schedule to which the government has committed itself,"
Draghi told the European Central Bank's post-policy meeting news
conference.
"It is of the utmost important that the commitments of the
Irish state are met in line with standing contracts and
agreements."
Ireland is enjoying an interest holiday on promissory notes
it issued to help rescue its banking system after the 2008
financial crisis. It has to pay 490 million euros in interest by
next April.