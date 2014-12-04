FRANKFURT Dec 4 European Central Bank
policymakers Jens Weidmann and Sabine Lautenschlaeger, both
Germans, opposed Thursday's ECB decision to firm up language on
the expansion of the bank's balance sheet, central bank sources
said.
The Governing Council strengthened the phrasing to say: "Our
measures will have a sizeable impact on our balance sheet, which
is intended to move towards the dimensions it had at the
beginning of 2012."
Last month, the Governing Council had been unanimous in
agreeing that the bank's policy measures would have a sizeable
impact on the balance sheet, "which is expected to move towards
the dimensions it had at the beginning of 2012."
The change meant "expected" became "intended" -- a
strengthening in language that Weidmann, chief of Germany's
Bundesbank, and Lautenschlaeger, a member of the ECB's Executive
Board, did not support, the central bank sources said.
Both policymakers sit on the Governing Council, which
compromises the six-member Executive Board and the governors of
the 18 euro zone national central banks.
(Editing by Ruth Pitchford)