FRANKFURT, April 4 The 1 trillion euros of
3-year funds the European Central Bank has pumped into markets
has prevented a severe credit crunch and more time is needed to
see the full impact, ECB President Mario Draghi said on
Wednesday.
Economists broadly agree the ECB's double-dose of
low-interest 3-year funding - so-called LTROs - has helped avoid
a major reduction in lending by banks but data show there has
been no pick-up yet, raising questions about whether the money
is finding its intended target.
"These two operations have avoided substantially a major
credit crunch and have relieved funding pressures on the banks
and on the credit systems," Draghi said at the ECB's post-policy
meeting news conference.
He added that the full impact of the second LTRO had yet to
work its way through the financial system.