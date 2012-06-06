FRANKFURT, June 6 The European Central Bank
unexpectedly kept its growth outlook for the euro zone economy
for this year and next largely unchanged, while narrowing its
forecast range for inflation this year, t he bank's latest staff
projections showed on Wednesday.
The ECB had seen a stabilisation in the economy at low
levels up until May, but the picture has darkened since with
growing doubts over Greece's future in the euro zone and Spanish
banking woes threatening to affect its access to market funding.
Even so, the ECB's staff kept its forecasts for gross
domestic product (GDP) this year at between 0.5 percent
shrinkage and 0.3 percent growth, while slightly narrowing its
2013 forecast range to flat to 2.0 percent from flat to 2.2
percent.
The ECB narrowed its inflation forecast for this year to
between 2.3 percent and 2.5 percent, from 2.1 percent and 2.7
percent in March. It also narrowed the 2013 inflation range to
1.0 to 2.2 percent from 0.9 to 2.3 percent previously.