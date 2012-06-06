FRANKFURT, June 6 European Central Bank
President Mario Draghi said it was not up to the ECB to make up
for other institutions' lack of action, suggesting that another
long-term tranche of cheap loans was not on the cards for now.
The ECB calmed markets at the beginning of the year by
injecting more than 1 trillion euros into the banking system
with twin 3-year loan operations - also known as LTROs - in
December and February, which helped ease banks' funding strains.
When asked about another LTRO, Draghi said many of the
stress indicators were now slightly better than they were in
November, just before the ECB announced the 3-year loans, but
the issue was whether these measures were actually effective.
"Some of the problems in the euro area have nothing to do
with monetary policy," Draghi said. "That's what we have to be
aware (of). And I don't think it is right for monetary policy to
fill other institutions' lack of actions," he added.