FRANKFURT, June 5 The European Central Bank said
on Thursday it will offer banks a targeted long-term refinancing
operation (LTRO) to persuade them to lend, was preparing to
purchase asset-backed securities in future and will discontinue
sterilising previous bond purchases.
The decision came after the ECB had cut its main interest
rate to 0.15 percent and imposed negative interest rates on
banks' overnight deposit.
The measures are designed to offer the euro zone economy
stimulus, but stop short of the large-scale effect the ECB could
unleash with a big plan of quantitative easing (QE) - money
printing to buy assets.
"In pursuing our price stability mandate today we decided
on a combination of measures to provide additional monetary
policy accommodation and to support lending to the real
economy," ECB President Mario Draghi told a news conference.
