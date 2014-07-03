Australia shares higher on metal prices; NZ falls
Jan 24 Australian shares rose on Tuesday, lifted by materials, as a weaker U.S. dollar boosted copper and gold prices.
(Adds no coordination with other central banks' meetings)
LONDON, July 3 The European Central Bank will from next year publish minutes of its policy meetings and hold them every six weeks rather than every month, ECB President Mario Draghi said on Thursday.
"We announce our commitment to publish regular accounts of the monetary policy meetings, which is intended to start with the January 2015 meeting," he told a news conference after the bank left interest rates unchanged at record lows.
Draghi said the ECB had no plans to synchronise its meetings with other central banks, and that it was too early to say what form the minutes would take.
Between now and January the ECB would hold "dry runs" to decide issues such as whether policymakers' voting decisions should be identified by name, and how to treat proposals made to the governing council.
"There are actually quite many aspects ...in order for the accounts to be a useful source of information. So we will be working on that," he said.
(EMEA Desk +44 207 542 4441)
Jan 24 Australian shares rose on Tuesday, lifted by materials, as a weaker U.S. dollar boosted copper and gold prices.
WASHINGTON, Jan 23 A powerful storm system plowed up the U.S. Eastern seaboard with torrential showers and high winds on Monday, hindering airline and rail travel, after killing at least 21 people in the South, many in mobile homes demolished by tornadoes.
WASHINGTON, Jan 23 Citigroup Inc mortage units have been fined $28.8 million for keeping home borrowers in the dark about options to avoid foreclosure and making it difficult for them to apply for relief, the U.S. consumer finance watchdog said on Monday.