FRANKFURT, March 16 The European Central Bank
(ECB) could raise the deposit rate before its main refinancing
rate, Ewald Nowotny, the Austrian ECB council member, told
Handelsblatt in an interview.
The ECB may retreat from loose monetary policy but not
follow the United States model of finishing bond purchases
first, because this model might not transfer well to Europe,
said Nowotny, who is the governor of Austria's central bank.
"The ECB could also raise the deposit rate earlier than the
prime rate," Nowotny told the paper.
Interest rates wouldn’t all have to be increased
simultaneously, nor to the same extent, he added.
The Austrian Central Bank could not immediately be reached
for comment.
