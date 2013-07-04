FRANKFURT, July 4 European Central Bank policy
will keep interest rates at current or lower levels for an
extended period of time, ECB President Mario Draghi said on
Thursday, giving financial markets the clearest guidance to date
about future rates.
"The Governing Council expects the key ECB rates to remain at
present or lower levels for an extended period of time," Draghi
told a news conference.
Earlier on Thursday, the ECB held its main interest rate at
a record low of 0.50 percent. It also left the rate on its
deposit facility at zero and held its marginal lending facility
- or emergency borrowing rate - at 1.00 percent.