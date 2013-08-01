FRANKFURT Aug 1 European Central Bank President
Mario Draghi reiterated on Thursday that the ECB's future
interest rates will remain at their present level or lower for
an "extended period" of time, suggesting that will be at least
into next year.
He said inflation expectations remained anchored and there
were some signs of tentative growth.
"(Policy) thereby provides support to a gradual recovery in
economic activity in the remaining part of the year and in
2014," he said in a news conference.
Earlier on Thursday, the ECB held its main interest rate at
a record low of 0.50 percent. It also left the rate on its
deposit facility at zero and held its marginal lending facility
- or emergency borrowing rate - at 1.00 percent.