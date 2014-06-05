FRANKFURT, June 5 European Central Bank
President Mario Draghi said on Thursday the bank would not
hesitate to take further action to support the euro zone
economy, which is sluggish and suffering from very low
inflation.
"If required, we will act swiftly with further monetary
policy easing. The Governing Council is unanimous in its
commitment to using also unconventional instruments within its
mandate should it become necessary to further address risks of
too prolonged a period of low inflation," Draghi told a news
conference.
He added that "for all practical purposes" interest rates
had reached the bottom.
The ECB earlier cut its main interest rate to 0.15 percent
and imposed negative interest rates on banks' overnight deposit.
Draghi said it has come to its decision after studying its
staff's latest economic forecasts.
