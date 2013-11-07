FRANKFURT Nov 7 European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said on Thursday the central bank would continue to give banks as much liquidity as they need until the middle of 2015.

"We are ready to consider all available instruments and in this context, we decided today to continue conducting the main refinancing operations as fixed rate tender procedures with full allotment for as long as necessary and at least until the end of the sixth maintenance period of 2015 or precisely, on July 7 2015," Draghi told a news conference.

He was speaking after the ECB cut its main refinancing rate to a record low 0.25 percent.