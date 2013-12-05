FRANKFURT Dec 5 The European Central Bank
remains prepared to take various policy options to support the
euro zone economy, President Mario Draghi said on Thursday.
"We are ready to consider all available instruments," Draghi
said at a news conference after the ECB kept its interest rates
unchanged.
He made no reference in his opening statement to specific
policy options, but the ECB has already said it can cut interest
rates again.
There has also been discussion about cutting the overnight
deposit rate into negative territory in order to encourage
lending. In addition, the OECD and others have called on the
ECB to buy assets outright to pump money into the system and
keep inflation from falling too much.
Several policymakers had spoken in recent weeks to stress
that the central bank was not running out of policy options
after the central bank cut the main refinancing rate to a record
low of 0.25 percent in November.