* EU's deal to close failed banks not enough, say economists
* Deal won't break "doom loop" between banks and states
* Governments left with bill while resolution fund being
built
* ECB to hold rates, but poll shows downward bias
By Andy Bruce
LONDON, Jan 3 The European Union's blueprint to
close failing banks won't be enough to break the pattern of euro
zone states haemorrhaging funds by propping up weak lenders, a
Reuters poll showed on Friday.
Hailed as "the final pillar" for a banking union by Germany,
last month's deal aims to prevent bank failures from dragging
governments to the brink of bankruptcy, as happened in Ireland
and Cyprus.
It features a single resolution fund that banks will pay
into over the next ten years, giving roughly 55 billion euros
($76 billion). Until then, individual governments would be left
holding the bill.
In a Reuters poll this week, 27 of 41 economists said this
structure would not break the so-called "doom loop" between
banks and states.
"At least for the first years, the agreement doesn't go far
enough in terms of risk sharing," said Kristian Toedtmann,
economist at DekaBank in Frankfurt.
"If serious problems develop in the banking system, the
sovereign will ultimately have to step in, probably with
assistance from the European Stability Mechanism," he added,
referring to the emergency backstop fund for euro zone states.
Euro zone governments have already spent hundreds of
billions of euros trying to stop the rot in the region's
financial system, and at a huge social cost.
With harsh austerity a direct result of the financial
crisis, the euro zone has struggled to escape the spectre of
recession over the last few years, and high unemployment has
become endemic.
The banking union project aims to stop citizens taking the
hit for the banking sector again.
MORE DOOM?
By setting up a system to shutter troubled lenders, Europe
would equip the ECB with the means of dealing with teetering
banks. However, the scheme that has emerged, because of efforts
to accommodate sceptical countries, is unwieldy.
It requires the ECB to fire the starting shot by declaring a
bank as too weak to survive. What follows, however, would
involve input from a new agency empowered to shut banks, the
European Commission and up to 18 different euro zone countries.
Michel Barnier, the European commissioner in charge of
financial regulation, expressed frustration with the watered
down deal.
"When I compare it with my original proposal I have
regrets," he said. "I would like to have seen things done
otherwise."
Some economists were highly critical.
"If anything, the agreement will strengthen the 'doom loop'
by making clear national governments' responsibility to
recapitalise banks in difficulties before having recourse to
supra-national institutions," said Stephen Lewis, chief
economist at Monument Securities.
Lena Komileva, economist from consultancy G+ Economics, said
the deal ensures that the current drivers of the euro zone's
banking and sovereign debt crisis - and the forces of market
fragmentation - are here to stay.
A wider poll of more than 50 economists showed the European
Central Bank will hold its main refinancing rate at a record low
0.25 percent on Thursday, and through to mid-2015.
But there was a slight bias towards looser monetary policy.
Ten respondents - almost a fifth - predicted a further cut
to the main refinancing rate by mid-2015, and some predicted it
would hit zero. Only three predicted a hike.
There was a similar pattern in forecasts for the deposit
rate, currently at zero. Six economists expect it will be cut to
a negative rate, while three said it would be raised.
(Additional reporting by John O'Donnell, polling by Sarmista
Sen and Sarbani Haldar; Editing by John Stonestreet)