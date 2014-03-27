* For poll data see or
* 33 of 45 say EU banking reforms to firm regional ties
* All but two of 72 economists see ECB on hold in April
By Deepti Govind
BANGALORE, March 27 The European Union's banking
reforms will boost interbank business but won't end bailouts of
failing lenders, economists polled by Reuters say.
Thursday's poll also showed an increasing number of
forecasters agree with the European Central Bank's recent
decisions to leave monetary policy unchanged, and very few think
it will cut rates from a historic low of 0.25 percent next week.
Asked what the bank will do when at its April 3 meeting,
only two of 72 economists now predict a rate cut, versus 26 of
78 who did before last month's meeting.
EU governments have agreed a plan to make the ECB the
watchdog of euro zone banks at the end of the year and will use
fees paid by banks to provide a clean-up fund for closing those
that fail.
Thirty-three of the 45 economists who answered an extra
question said the banking deal would make the union stronger and
20 said it would increase interbank lending. Respondents were
allowed to choose more than one option. (link.reuters.com/maf97v)
"On the regulatory front you've got to have some sort of
'one voice'," said Jinny Yan, economist at Standard Chartered.
"Without this it is impossible to go down the route of full
monetary union which is why it's necessary."
The deal, which also aims to end the 'doom-loop' between
national budgets being used to save troubled banks and
governments depending on banks to buy their bonds, has its
short-comings though.
It will take eight years to fill the clean-up fund and some
sceptics say the final 55 billion euro ($76 billion) capacity
may not be not enough in the end. But the fund will be allowed
to borrow.
And while the reform enables the central bank to initiate
bank closures, the process for shutting them down is complex,
leaving six of 45 economists unconvinced the deal will have a
significant impact.
BAILOUTS STILL A RISK
Answering a separate question, 24 of 42 respondents -
including those who expected the deal to be beneficial - said it
will not be enough to end government bailouts.
"The European banking union project was meant to address the
very origin of the euro zone crisis by ending the vicious cycle
between weak banks, systemic market panic, expensive
taxpayer-funded bailouts and government debt crises," said Lena
Komileva, economist at G+ Economics.
"All of those drove countries like Cyprus, Ireland and Spain
to the brink of sovereign bankruptcy and raised doubts about the
euro's survival. The deal that was reached will not prevent
either from recurring."
APRIL ECB POLICY DECISION
The wider poll of 72 economists found all but two expect the
ECB to leave rates on hold next week despite February inflation
at an uncomfortably low 0.7 percent.
An increasing number of analysts - 33 of 53 in Thursday's
poll versus 27 of 45 in an economy poll conducted last month -
also agree with the ECB's decision to leave policy unchanged.
Of the 20 who do not agree, most said the bank should start
buying sovereign bonds outright - something that, while not out
of the question if aimed at fighting deflation, would need
strong justification under rules that ban the ECB from directly
financing governments.
Although the poll's median responses showed no change in
rates until at least October 2015 - the end of the survey's
horizon - some chance of a rate cut remains, possibly as early
as next week. The median forecast on the likelihood of a cut on
April 3 was just 15 percent.
"We think the hurdle is high for (ECB action) next week but
we can't rule it out given that there are still concerns about
bank lending and also there is a risk that inflation could
disappoint," said Jeavon Lolay, head of international
macroeconomics at Lloyds Banking Group.
($1 = 0.7254 euros)
(Additional polling and analysis by Ishaan Gera; Editing by
Ruth Pitchford)