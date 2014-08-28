* ECB to begin asset purchase programme by March
* 75 percent probability ECB would buy asset backed
securities
* Euro zone deflation risks still considered low
By Sumanta Dey
Aug 28 The European Central Bank will probably
launch a quantitative easing programme by March and buy
asset-backed securities in a bid to prevent deflation and
jumpstart economic growth in the region, a Reuters poll found on
Thursday.
Speculation that the ECB is preparing a programme of asset
purchases has soared after its president, Mario Draghi, last
week said the bank was prepared to respond with all its
available tools if inflation were to drop further.
Draghi also emphasised the importance of fiscal stimulus
saying it would be "helpful for the overall stance of policy" if
fiscal policy could play a greater role alongside its own
monetary policy.
That was widely seen as an about-turn in its stance on
imposing fiscal austerity on bailed-out nations like Greece,
Ireland, Portugal, as well as a tacit hint at further stimulus.
In a snap poll conducted Aug 27-28, economists placed a 75
percent chance the ECB would buy asset backed securities through
a quantitative easing (QE) programme. Only five of 39
respondents gave a probability of less than 50 percent.
Just two weeks back, a Reuters poll showed only a
one-in-three chance of any kind of QE by the end of 2015.
"The ECB has no option but to do something extraordinary,
and what's left is quantitative easing," said Petter Lundvik,
economist at Handelsbanken, who gave an 80 percent probability
of QE.
"It will probably try to boost new issuances in the ABS
market by guaranteeing to buy the securities at a future date...
but it has to do something."
The size of the asset-backed securities market in the euro
zone is about 100 billion euros, according to the ECB, and it
would need to be expanded to improve the supply of securities
before the central bank can buy into it.
The other financial asset available for outright purchase is
sovereign debt, something the U.S. Federal Reserve and the Bank
of England have bought as part of their stimulus programmes to
lower yields and the cost of money in the economy.
For the ECB, though, buying sovereign bonds is legally
complicated due to the absence of a common bond and restrictions
preventing it from financing any particular government.
Economists in the poll placed a 40 percent chance of the ECB
conducting QE through the purchase of sovereign bonds.
The other difficulty for the ECB, which would like to get
the euro to fall even further to stimulate exports and
perhaps bring in some inflation through imports, is that the
central bank is rather late contemplating QE.
While the BoE has long shut its money printing press, the
Fed is on track to end its stimulus by October.
Strong economic recoveries in both those economies will
likely prompt their central banks to start raising interest
rates early next year, with the BoE tipped by economists in a
Reuters poll as the likely first-mover.
The poll also showed economists' conviction about their
views on when the Fed will raise rates - the consensus is for Q2
2015 - hadn't changed after Fed Chair Janet Yellen's Jackson
Hole speech last week.
ECB sources told Reuters on Wednesday that the central bank
is unlikely to take new policy action next week unless August
inflation figures, due on Friday, show the euro zone sinking
towards deflation.
Preliminary readings on Friday will likely show inflation
dipped to 0.3 percent in August, down from 0.4 percent in July,
according to a Reuters poll last week. Inflation in Germany held
steady at 0.8 percent in August.
Still, economists in the latest survey gave only a 20
percent probability the region would slip into deflation,
implying some optimism the ECB's new offer for cheap cash would
help boost lending and stoke demand and inflation.
Lending to the private sector has yet to pick up though and
data on Wednesday showed it fell 1.6 percent in July, the 27th
consecutive monthly contraction.
(Polling by Diptarka Roy and Deepti Govind; Editing by Ross
Finley)